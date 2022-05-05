Prichard police hold news conference in Christmas Eve homicide case

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The Prichard Police Department’s Major Crime Division will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. today regarding the Christmas Eve homicide in the 800 block of Beck Avenue.

The homicide victim, Quincy Kemp, was gunned down inside his home. Another victim, Shanda Sashington, was shot several time and critically wounded.

Late last year, police in Prichard said Maurice Sashington is accused of shooting his wife and Kemp. Police at the time said the suspect was at large and to be considered armed and dangerous.

Family members told FOX10 News that Kemp and Shanda Sashington were in a relationship while she was in the process of divorcing Maurice Sashington

Story: December 30 2021

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Police tell FOX10 News Maurice Sashington is wanted in a murder that happened on Christmas Eve. They believe on Christmas Eve, Sashington shot and killed Quincy Kemp and critically injured his estranged wife Shanda Sashington.

Family members of Kemp said they don’t know Maurice, but said Kemp and Shanda were in a relationship while she was in the process of divorcing the suspect.

“Their divorce is set to be final January the fourth. We want to make that clear. It’s not a love quarrel,” His sister Alvetia Davis Higgins said.

Christmas day, a day after the shooting, Kemp’s home was set on fire. Family members said the home had been in the family for decades.

Prichard police are investigating the fire but haven’t said Sashington is the one responsible. The family believes they are connected.

“Torched the whole inside. You already killed my brother on Christmas Eve, then you come back on Christmas and burn the house? You have no remorse. You have no heart,” His sister Latasha Abrams McCall said.

The family is staying strong. This is the fourth brother they’ve had to bury. All they want now is justice.

“We’re not running. We hope that justice is served for Quincy Kemp. If you know something, say something. If you could help us, we really would appreciate it,” Higgins said.

Sashington is considered armed and dangerous, if you see him immediately call police.

Meanwhile, Kemp is set to be laid to rest on Friday. After the shooting we were told Shanda Sashington was critically injured. We’ve had no update on her condition since.

Story: December 27 2021

Prichard, Ala. (WALA)-- This past holiday weekend was a nightmare for one family. A loved one found dead in his Prichard home on Christmas Eve.

Quincy Kemp, 41-years-old, found shot to death, and his family urged anyone with information to come forward.

“”For this to happen to my brother is just unacceptable,“” said Alvetia Davis Higgins, sister to Kemp.

His sisters described him as a family man and someone they always leaned on.

“”Quincy...he was the life of the party,” said Latasha Abrams McCall, sister. “He didn’t want you to be sad at all.””

They said he was killed on Christmas Eve at his home in Prichard and shot in the face twice.

Tonight, a candlelight vigil held on his doorstep with ‘In Loving Memory Quincy’ posters hung on crime scene tape.

Dozens of people were in attendance, rallied behind the family.

“”You see, they are here,” said Higgins, referencing the crowd behind her. “They know. Everybody out here knows Quincy would not hurt a fly.”

His sisters have many questions, and they plead for help with this investigation.

“”If anybody knows anything, please, please contact Prichard police,” said McCall. “Contact one of us because we are searching. We are searching because my brother did not deserve this.””

FOX 10 contacted Prichard police to get more details on the investigation.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.