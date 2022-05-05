Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Recipe: Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP TACOS

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon ground chipotle chili powder
  • 1-pound Rouses wild caught Louisiana shrimp
  • 1 teaspoon first cold pressed olive oil
  • 8 6-inch white corn tortillas
  • 2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce
  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled and cut into 16 slices
  • 1 cup salsa verde

STEPS:

Combine first 5 ingredients in a large bowl; add shrimp, tossing to coat.

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add seasoned shrimp to pan; cook 3-4 minutes on each side or until done. Remove from heat.

Heat tortillas according to package directions. Place 2 tortillas on each of 4 plates; arrange ⅛ of the shrimp on each tortilla. Top each tortilla with ¼ cup lettuce, 2 avocado slices and 1½ tablespoons salsa verde.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

