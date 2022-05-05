Risk of severe weather tomorrow morning

Midmorning temps are already in the mid 80s with plenty of muggy air all over the Gulf Coast. It’ll feel similar to yesterday with highs in the upper 80s and very little showers are expected. There will be an increase in rain and storms early tomorrow morning that will track East.

These storms can pack a punch with gusty winds and hail possible. Tornado chances aren’t overwhelming, but they are possible so make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued! The rain should end by midmorning which means things will be good for Friday afternoon and Friday night. Mother’s Day weekend is mostly dry but the temps will stay hot with highs right around 90 degrees all the way into next week with morning temps in the mid to upper 60s.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.