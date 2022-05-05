Search continues for escaped inmate, former corrections officer

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -The search continues for escaped inmate Casey White and the former corrections officer accused of breaking him out, Vicky White.

In the newly released video, former Lauderdale county corrections officer Vicky White is seen arriving at the jail in her patrol car. Moments later, she is seen leaving with Casey.

Later that same patrol car is seen passing by a gas station. These videos were shot the same day that the pair were reported missing.

Since then, inmates have said the two had a special relationship while Casey was in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. He was already serving time for a 2015 crime spree and was charged with capital murder in 2020.

In a news conference Monday, Sheriff Rick Singleton revealed that an arrest warrant has been issued for Vicky.

“We have had a warrant issued for director Vicky White. The charges are permitting or facilitating the escape to the first degree that’s Alabama code 13 A-2034,” Sheriff Singleton said.

---

