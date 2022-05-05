Advertise With Us
Trenteon King could face federal gun charges

By Shelby Myers
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One of Mobile’s formerly most wanted has more than just the state to worry about. Now, the feds are on his back.

Trenteon King was busted in Mobile last week for allegedly shoplifting. He had been on the run for gun and and assault charges. Now, he could be facing federal gun charges.

In new documents filed in federal court, a special agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives testified that when King was arrested at the Walmart on Rangeline Rd, they also found a gun on him. It wasn’t an average gun, the agent said.

According to the documents, the agent said King’s 9mm hand gun had been modified with the addition of a machinegun-conversion device, known as a Glock chip. The agent testified the Glock chip was made using a 3D printer.

An officer even tested the gun, according to the document. The officer said when fired, it shot more than once without having to be reloaded.

The documents went on to say that the modified fully automatic machinegun was not registered to King.

King is still locked up in Metro on no bond.

He was charged with murder in 2016, but his attorney said the case was dismissed due to a technicality.

Since then, police said he’s been in and out of jail on violent charges. He’s most recently been accused of shooting two innocent people at a gas station.

