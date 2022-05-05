Advertise With Us
USA Health holds topping off ceremony for new physician building

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA health held a topping off ceremony for its physician building at the Hillcrest Campus Wednesday morning.

The construction team hoisted the final beam to top the building after community members, USA Health representatives and the construction team signed it.

The building is three stories high and is 90,000 square feet.

It will be staffed with primary and specialty care providers.

Owen Bailey said this building is part of the growth of USA Health.

The topping off ceremony tradition dates back to ancient Scandinavia to mark when a construction project reached its highest point.

