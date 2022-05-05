Advertise With Us
USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute: National Women’s Health Week

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information was provided by USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute:

The USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute’s (MCI) mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative solutions to improve cancer outcomes. Every breakthrough they make is built on an advancement of knowledge through science.

National Women’s Health Week is May 8-14, 2022. It is a national effort by an alliance of government organizations to raise awareness about manageable steps women can take to improve their health. The focus is on the importance of incorporating simple preventive and positive health behaviors into everyday life. During National Women’s Health Week, women should discuss with their health care professionals which tests and screenings are right for them, when they should have them, and how often.

As a gynecologic oncologist, Nathaniel Jones, M.D., treats women suffering from GYN cancers at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute.

As a physician-scientist, Dr. Jones researches why certain minority groups have worse outcomes for gynecological cancers and what can be done to improve their odds. MCI operates the largest gynecologic oncology practice in the upper Gulf Coast region and has a reputation for impactful research into cancer health.

As it is Women’s Health Week, Dr. Jones wants to encourage women to stay on top of their annual physical exam. A yearly physical keeps your care up to date.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 251-410-1010 or visit usamci.com.

