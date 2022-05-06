2 dead in downtown Mobile shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting Friday morning in downtown Mobile has left two people dead.

The Mobile Police Department said it happened at a business around 10 a.m. in the 600 block of South Conception Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found two people shot.

Police said one victim, a male, was dead on the scene, and the other, also a male, died from injuries after arriving at a hospital.

Preliminary investigation shows that one person shot the other and then shot himself.

