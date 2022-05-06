Above-average temperatures in store

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We started off bumpy this morning, with strong to severe storms along the Gulf Coast. The NWS of Mobile will conduct surveys of the storm damage today and tomorrow.

Storms have diminished across the Gulf Coast, and the severe threat is over. Heading into your Friday night, skies will stay clear with temperatures staying on the warmer side this evening.

Overnight, lows will drop down to the lower to mid-60s, with skies staying clear.

We’ll start off sunny for your Saturday, with daytime highs maxing out in the mid- to upper 80s. Inland areas will be in the low to mid- 80s. Skies will continue to stay clear into overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Mother’s Day is looking fantastic at this time! We’ll see sunny skies and toasty temperatures. Daytime highs will continue to stay above-average in the mid- to upper 80s. If making any outdoor plans, you may want to move them to the morning or inside, only due to the warmer temperatures.

Sunshine and above-average temperatures will continue into next week.

Have a great Friday!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.