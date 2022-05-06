Chickasaw Civic Theatre presents Man of La Mancha

The following information was provided by Chickasaw Civic Theatre:

Chickasaw Civic Theatre (CCT) has been presenting quality community theatre for over 50 years. It is a 501c3 organization managed by a volunteer Board of Directors. The current theater opened in 2005 at 801 Iroquois Street in Chickasaw. The venue is handicap accessible and welcomes patrons from all around the area.

The 2021-2022 season closes with the rousing musical Man of La Mancha. Patrick Jacobs from the University of Mobile and Mobile Opera heads the cast as Don Quixote, with Lizzie Griffin as Aldonza and David Loftin as Sancho Panza. Opening Friday May 6, it runs three weekends through May 22. Performances are 7:30 PM Friday and Saturdays with Sunday matinees at 2 PM. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for Seniors over 60 as well as students and active military with current ID.

Visit cctshows.com to purchase tickets.

Choose your own seats and pay with no service fees on the new ticketing platform.

