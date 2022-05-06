Children’s Cup Regatta 2022

Cathy and Skip from Fairhope Yacht Club and Kerrie from Children’s of Alabama stop by Studio 10 to get us ready for the Children’s Cup Regatta. Skip is making some delicious cocktails you can enjoy at this fun event.

SPECIAL EVENT:

Children’s of Alabama’s 11th annual Children’s Cup Regatta is set to take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022, benefitting patients from the Alabama Gulf Coast treated at Children’s of Alabama. Sailing enthusiasts and friends are invited to enjoy a fun and safe day of sailboat racing at the Fairhope Yacht Club, located at 101 Volanta Avenue, Fairhope, AL.

A family-friendly event, guests are invited to watch the races free-of-charge beginning at 12:30 p.m. Throughout the afternoon, guests can bid on silent auction items, enjoy the kids’ activity area, a cash bar and live music from Doc Rodgers and the Rock Dodgers band. Youth boat entry is $25 and adult boat entry is $50. For more event information, visit http://give.childrensal.org/regatta2022.

ABOUT CHILDREN’S OF ALABAMA:

Since 1911, Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient and outpatient services throughout Alabama. Ranked among the best pediatric medical centers in the nation by US News & World Report, Children’s provided care for youngsters from every county in Alabama, 41 other states and eight foreign countries last year, representing more than 677,000 outpatient visits and more than 15,000 inpatient admissions. With more than 2 million square feet, Children’s is the third largest pediatric medical facility in the U.S. More information is available at www.childrensal.org.

Visit http://give.childrensal.org/regatta2022 or call Children’s of Alabama Gulf Coast office at 251.610.4969 with questions or to register for the event. Regatta participants receive a free t-shirt and the event is free to spectators. Youth boat entry is $25 and Adult boat entry is $50.

