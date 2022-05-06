Destruction on South Broad Street after severe storms passed though early Friday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Family Dollar on South Broad Street, a store that many locals in the Downtown area used to shop at is now a massive pile of debris.

Pillows, birthday cards, and soaking wet diapers are just some of the items found spread out across the ground.

“It was a massive black swirl”, said Patrick Wesley, a resident.

The strong winds from the storm knocked over a power line, and trees and left many residents shaken up.

“She grabbed on to me and at that point, I can honestly say I went emotionless. Just a feeling of not being here, like is this really happening?” said Wesley.

Patrick Wesley, who doesn’t live far from the Family Dollar said he was in the car with his girlfriend when they realized they were caught right in the middle of the storm.

“You could really see the rocks and everything basically and the debris from something, just basically slamming into us. At that point, the car lifts up off the ground.”

One home on Montgomery Street was also in the path of destruction. The homeowner was inside the home when the severe storm passed. He said he was in bed when all of a sudden he was picked up and thrown by strong winds.

The man is okay, but his home suffered major damage. The front lawn was covered in debris, and tree branches.

Others in the neighborhood came by to see the devastation, many in disbelief.

“The wind was real strong and it stretched the curtains all the way out in the house and that’s what made me look out the window and then I heard it,” said Earl Lewis, a resident.

Earl Lewis lives three blocks over and said he never expected anything like this to happen so close to home.

“it could have came straight cross that way instead of coming straight cross this way and it’s just me and my wife and my little dogs, just blessed, obviously blessed,” said Lewis.

Despite the damage, no injuries were reported.

