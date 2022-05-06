Destructive storms hammer Eastern Shore

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - There were some scary moments for Daphne residents overnight as the storms moved through.

Jared Smith was hiding in his closet with his wife and three children after hearing the alert for a tornado warning this morning. The noise he heard was part of his roof coming off, although he didn’t know it at the time.

“We heard a big bang right around 4:00 a.m., almost like a shotgun going off. Kind of a loud noise and I kind of hunkered down too a little bit,” Smith said.

“My next-door neighbor here came on by, rung our doorbell and said, ‘Y’all okay?’ I said, ‘Yeah. We’re fine. Why?’ He said, ‘Half your roof’s gone.’ Ha, ha, ha,” Smith recounted.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

The worst of the damage ended up being at Rand and Capital Avenue. Jim Boothe Contracting took the brunt of it.

The building is just a couple hundred yards from the Smith’s Harmon Street home. Like the Smiths, buildings beside Jim Boothe Contracting were virtually untouched. Business owner Vincent Boothe took a look around and thinks it could have been a tornado that caused the damage.

“There’s a warehouse door on this back left side back here. It tried to pull it out so that would give you an indication that it was negative pressure. Probably a tornado or very light twister,” Boothe said. “It tried to pull it out and didn’t and then, it got to the corner. It just sucked the corner off.”

Boothe says it’s fortunate the storm came overnight and not when employees were there.

“Most of that side’s warehouse. There would not have been anyone over there. This one office door in the center right here, there would have been somebody in that office,” he said.

