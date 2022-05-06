Home invasion in Jackson Heights leaves neighbors on edge, woman assaulted police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Neighbors in Jackson Heights are on edge after a home invasion Wednesday evening.

Mobile Police say three people broke into a house on Byron Avenue, kicking down the front door and choking a woman.

Neighbors telling FOX 10 News the victim actually chased one of the burglars down the street.

“This young lady was choked and thrown against the wall and held there. For her to be brave enough to run after them afterwards, is pretty impressive,” one neighbor said who wanted to remain anonymous.

The homeowner didn’t want to speak on camera because she says her family was still pretty shaken up.

They were out repairing the damage Thursday, as the wooden door was split open.

This came as a complete shock to neighbors who say it’s normally a pretty quiet area.

“A bit surprised. Nothing that I would usually expect to happen around here. So I was almost like, okay that happened?” Jonathan Myers who lives in the area said.

Police say the three were armed and wearing dark clothing with masks.

But didn’t get away with anything.

Another neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous says as someone who believes in the second amendment, he won’t let anything stop him from protecting his family.

“God forbid anybody come into my house and do something like that,” he said. “I’m a gun carrier and I’m going to protect my property. I’m not going out to look for a fight but you bring it to me it’s going to happen.”

After police searched the area they did find one of the suspects they say was involved.

A 17-year-old female who was taken into custody.

The other two are still on the loose, if you know anything about this incident give police a call.

