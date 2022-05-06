Investigation continues in Loxley after deadly shooting Thursday night

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -We have an update to a breaking news story we first brought to you Thursday night. Baldwin County major crimes is investigating after a shooting in Loxley.

Investigators have confirmed that a woman died from her injuries.

That victim was identified as 40-year-old Tomeca Richardson. And at least one witness told investigators it started after a dispute over property.

Loxley police originally got the call Thursday night to a home on Wolf Run Road. They responded along with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, they found Ms. Richardson suffering from a gunshot wound. Richardson was taken to the hospital but later died.

Loxley police turned the investigation over to Baldwin County major crimes. They were on scene throughout the night.

There’s still no word on any suspects. Anyone with information regarding the death of Tomeca Richardson should contact authorities at 251-937-0202.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.