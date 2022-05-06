Loxley PD, BCSO on scene of shooting in Loxley Heights area

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Loxley Police Department and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a shooting in the Loxley Heights area off Baldwin County 64 near Smith Lane and Wolf Run.

Reports are that at least one person was shot and taken to an area hospital and we’re told there could possibly be several other victims.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News has a crew on scene and will have more information as if becomes available.

