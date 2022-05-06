Loxley woman dies from gunshot wound

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County has released the name of the woman who was shot and killed Thursday night. Officials have not determined who shot her.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Wolf Run Road to investigate a shooting. They found Tomeca Richardson, 40, of Loxley, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Richardson was transported to a local hospital, but she did not survive.

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit was activated to investigate the incident. Police said investigators are still following up on leads to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide and determine who fired the shot that ended Richardson’s life.

Investigators say current information indicates that there had been an ongoing argument between several individuals within the Loxley Heights community. This dispute continued throughout the day Thursday. According to police, this argument became more violent when someone produced a firearm, began shooting and ultimately took Richardson’s life.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Tomeca Richardson should contact authorities at 251-937-0202.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.