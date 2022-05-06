Man wants alligator that has taken up residence in Midtown Mobile neighborhood moved

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Down a ditch in murky brown water sits what Donnie Debose calls a problem.

It is an alligator that he says has been living near his home for years.

“It’s much larger,” he said. “It probably was 3-4 feet at one time and now he’s probably 12 to 13 feet long.”

The alligator taking up residence in a ditch near Dabney Drive.

“My concern with that alligator here, people come to start looking at it throwing it food and stuff and also they’re throwing dogs in there sometimes,” Debose said.

Debose is concerned not just for the safety of people in the neighborhood, but also for the safety of the alligator.

At this point, it does not appear the reptile has acted aggressively toward humans.

“I think he’s trapped in here,” Debose said. “I don’t think he can actually get out between the interstate and or the ditches and stuff. I just don’t think he can get out.”

That is why Debose would like to see the alligator taken care of.

“I really would like to see him moved and relocated somewhere,” Debose said.

We reached out to the Alabama Department of Conservation to see if anything can be done about the alligator, but we never heard back.

