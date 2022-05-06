MFRD Smoke Alarm Blitz set Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is hosting its Spring 2022 Smoke Alarm Blitz on Saturday, May 7.

Beginning at 8 a.m., firefighters and dozens of volunteers with the American Red Cross will canvas neighborhoods within zip code 36618 area and install up to three free smoke alarms for registered Mobile residences. Orchard Baptist Church, 6960 Overlook Rd, will serve as the primary base of operations and a community connection hub.

MFRD, in partnership with the American Red Cross and the Alabama Fire College, provided and installed more than 3,500 free smoke alarms to Mobile residences in 2021.

Working smoke alarms are an essential part of home fire safety, providing early warnings in fire emergencies, and allowing occupants to quickly escape dangerous structures, fire officials say.

MFRD plans to host a quarterly blitz in a Mobile community in hopes to greatly reduce the risk of fire-related injuries and fatalities.

Mobile residents may pre-register by visiting www.cityofmobile.org/fire or call (251) 208-5555.

