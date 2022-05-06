Advertise With Us
Mobile PD seeks the public’s help locating missing 81-year-old

Eva May Walker
Eva May Walker(MPD)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help locating 81-year-old Eva May Walker.  Walker was reported missing Thursday, May 5. She has dementia and is easily confused.

Walker was last seen on the 1000 block of Alba Street by neighbors walking to a black car and leaving with the unknown driver.  She was wearing a red shirt and blue pants; she is 5′8″, 178 lbs. with black hair.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Eva May Walker, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

