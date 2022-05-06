Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

MPD identifies Center Street homicide victim

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department released the name of the victim of a homicide that happened near downtown Mobile last week.

According to police, 34-year-old Dejean Washington was shot and killed on Center Street and Wood Alley on April 26.

Washington was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators still haven’t made an arrest in the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MPD: Woman breaks into several storage containers at Red Dot Storage
Woman charged with breaking into storage facility
Daily Dot Com: Podcasts going away on Facebook
Daily Dot Com: Podcasts going away on Facebook
At least 1 person shot, others possibly injured in Loxley Heights area
At least 1 person shot, others possibly injured in Loxley Heights area
MPD identifies Center Street homicide victim
MPD identifies Center Street homicide victim