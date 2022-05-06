MPD identifies Center Street homicide victim

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department released the name of the victim of a homicide that happened near downtown Mobile last week.

According to police, 34-year-old Dejean Washington was shot and killed on Center Street and Wood Alley on April 26.

Washington was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators still haven’t made an arrest in the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.