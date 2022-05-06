NCAA National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship to leave Gulf Shores for west coast

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - NCAA Beach Volleyball is back in Gulf Shores this year and once again open to spectators. The best collegiate teams from around the country began competition Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Sunday, a National Champion will be crowned. The tournament has been in Gulf Shores since it began in 2016 but Fox 10 News has learned the tournament will soon be moving to the west coast.

Thursday, May 5, 2022 was a practice day for the eight teams left after Wednesday’s single elimination first round. This year, the NCAA expanded the championship field from eight to 16 teams, citing a growing popularity of the sport as a big reason.

“Talking with our folks here in Gulf Shores, you know the first conversation we had was, before we actually implement this, can we make it happen...and as they do here in Gulf Shores, they stepped right up,” explained NCAA Director of Championships and Alliances, Kristin Fasbender. “We worked on housing and figured that out and then, already had…knew we could do the site.”

The partnership that has developed between the NCAA committee on beach volleyball and the city of Gulf Shores has grown stronger over the years. As the popularity of the sport grows, so has the media coverage, with all rounds being televised on either ESPNU or ESPN2. Gulf Shores’ soft, white sand, inviting waters and centralized location make it the perfect setting for the sport and the teams love it.

Texas Christian University practices before round two after knocking out Texas A & M Corpus Christi in the 1st round of the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship in Gulf Shores Thursday (Hal Scheurich)

“It was incredible. The sand is so white, that we’re not used to,” said senior team captain for Texas Christian University, Caroline White. “Uhm, but we love Gulf Shores. It’s really interesting to come to Alabama and play. We’re used to Texas, playing in Texas but it’s great to be in Alabama. The fans are great.”

“Being able to show up on this gorgeous beach with so much that is here for the athletes with regards to resources and support, is just an incredible experience that most of these humans won’t really get to achieve again,” said Georgia State Head Coach, Beth Van Fleet.

With so much positive feedback, it came as quite a surprise when Gulf Shores city officials found out that Long Beach, California was awarded a two-year contract for the championship once its contract runs out in 2024. It’s a move by the NCAA they think tournament organizers will regret.

“Very disappointed, and we feel like after they move this out to California for a couple of years, we feel like they’re going to want to come back immediately after,” said spokesperson for the City of Gulf Shores, Grant Brown. “We’re in the middle of the country. It’s the right place to have this. We are not on the west coast. We are not on the east coast. We’re in the dead center of the country which is a great place for a national championship.”

The partnership has been good to the city, financially and will be for the next two years before the move to Long Beach. The tournament will go to the west coast for 2025 and 2026. Then, it will be back up for bid.

The tournament is open to the public and tickets are available at the gate Friday through Sunday, May 8, 2022.

