A new round of severe weather

By Michael White
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As of midmorning, the second round of severe weather has been showing up for spots that are along and south of I-10. These storms are producing lots of heavy rain and lightning but hail is also showing up in addition to straight line winds. Tornadoes are still possible so make sure you stay weather aware and have a way to get those warnings if they are issued! By midday, the threat will start to end and your Friday afternoon and evening should be OK. Highs today will reach the upper 80s and the air will turn slightly less humid for the Mother’s Day weekend but it will be toasty with highs around 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Morning temps will drop down to the low 60s for the start of Saturday and Sunday so a slight break in the muggy air is coming in. Next week will start off mostly dry and hot with highs of around 90 each day.

