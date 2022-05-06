Prichard murder suspect caught in Nevada desert after months on the run

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man was finally captured after months on the run.

Murice Sashington was arrested Wednesday in the Nevada desert. Sashington is accused of killing Quincy Kemp and shooting his now ex-wife Shanda Avery on Christmas eve, and police say he returned to the home on Christmas day to set it on fire.

Sashington was found living in his car in a desert 40 minutes away from Las Vegas.

“We eventually tracked him to Las Vegas, Nevada. We got the FBI from the Mobile field office to get involved. They also contacted the Nevada field office,” Detective Jason Hadaway said.

The family of Quincy Kemp was in attendance with Shanda Avery as Prichard police announced the arrest.

They’ve been grieving over the loss of Kemp since his murder on Christmas Eve. And now that Sashington has been caught, they want justice.

“He can’t hurt nobody else. I can finally get justice for Quincy and myself,” Avery said

“He’s just going about his business like he didn’t do anything. Like he didn’t just murder my brother in cold blood and he just shot this woman like a dog in the street. He shot to kill her,” Kemp’s sister Allura Wheeler said.

And along with justice, they want answers.

“I just want to know why? Why would he do something like this?” Avery said.

Police say Sashington also made stops in Florida and Mississippi.

Now that he’s in a Las Vegas jail, police in Nevada will search his car for any evidence. And it could take only days for him to be extradited back to Alabama.

---

