Separation Agreement approved between Orange Beach & Baldwin County Schools

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Orange Beach is one step closer to its own city school system. A separation agreement with the Baldwin County School System approved late Thursday by both parties.

By all accounts it was an amicable parting of ways.

“Everybody has worked well together. I think we’ve all made a lot of wonderful strides together as a county system and having them part of us but i know this is something they have been wanting to do. I’m excited for them -- we will be watching their progress. But it is also an exciting time for Baldwin County Schools,” said Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler.

The separation agreement outlines -- Orange beach will inherit 1,032 students in the feeder pattern.

When it comes to assets: It comes to around $40-million.

The Middle and High School roughly $32.4-million.

The Elementary $3-million, and an additional $2.6-million in assumed debt.

Of that $35-million must be paid in cash by July 1, 2022.

“It’s going to be huge -- the things we are going to be able to do for Baldwin County going forward is just really -- it’s really exciting and I really can’t wait for everybody to see the things that we’ve got planned,” said Shannon Cauley, Baldwin County Board of Education President.

That includes proposed raises for teachers and staff.

Meanwhile, it’s estimated -- Baldwin County Schools will also benefit from an estimated 10-to-15-million dollars in tax revenue per year because of the deal.

“Is that money going to go into a reserve -- that money is not going to stay around very long. We’ve already got plans -- we are building schools. Subdivisions are coming in right and left. So we have a growth issue -- we are excited about that growth issue but this money is going to benefit all of our schools in Baldwin County 10-fold,” said Tyler.

The agreement now has to be approved by State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.

Meanwhile, Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon reiterated -- the great working relationship with Baldwin County Schools -- saying both sides were able to compromise and come to an agreement within 5 weeks with the best interests of the students at heart.

The FULL AGREEMENT reads as follows:

1 AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN

2 THE ORANGE BEACH CITY BOARD OF EDUCATION

3 AND THE BALDWIN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

4

5 THIS AGREEMENT IS MADE BY AND BETWEEN THE ORANGE BEACH CITY

6 BOARD OF EDUCATION (“CITY BOARD”) AND THE BALDWIN COUNTY BOARD

7 OF EDUCATION (“COUNTY BOARD”) PURSUANT TO ALABAMA LAW REGARDING

8 THE FORMATION OF A CITY SCHOOL.

9

10 I. FACTS, CONSIDERATION, AND DEFINITIONS

11

12 A. AGREED FACTS.

13

14 1. The City of Orange Beach, Alabama (hereinafter the “City”) lies totally within

15 Baldwin County, Alabama and is a “City” within the meaning of Code of Alabama

16 §16-11-1 et seq., (1975), as amended.

17

18 2. The Baldwin County Board of Education (hereinafter the “COUNTY BOARD”)

19 has historically exercised general administration and supervision of the public

20 schools lying within the City, as well as all other public schools in Baldwin County.

21

22 3. The Code of Alabama §16-11-1 et seq., (1975), as amended, provides that cities

23 having five thousand (5,000) or more inhabitants according to the last of any

24 succeeding federal census, or according to the last or any succeeding census taken

25 under the provisions of Code of Alabama § 11-47-90 et seq., (1975), may form a

26 city school system.

27

28 4. The City has a population in excess of 5,000 inhabitants according to the latest

29 federal census.

30

31 5. The Code of Alabama §16-11-9 et seq., (1975), as amended, vests in a city board

32 of education “all the powers necessary or proper for the administration and

33 management of the free public schools within such city and adjacent territory to the

34 city which has been annexed as a part of the school district and which includes a

35 city having a city board of education.”

36

37 6. On March 15, 2022, the Orange Beach City Council adopted Resolution No 22-053

38 by which it established the Orange Beach City Board of Education (hereinafter

39 “CITY BOARD”).

40

41 7. The COUNTY BOARD is authorized by Alabama law to enter into an agreement

42 with the CITY BOARD upon the formation of the CITY BOARD with reference

43 to the matters of existing indebtedness and the provision of educational facilities

44 and programs for the children in Orange Beach City Schools.

45

46 B. CONSIDERATION.

2

47

48 The mutual promises and covenants of the COUNTY BOARD and the CITY

49 BOARD as stated in this Agreement serve as its agreed consideration. Each party

50 agrees to bind itself and its successors to the terms of this Agreement based on the

51 exchange of consideration expressed in its provisions.

52

53 C. DEFINITIONS.

54

55 The following terms and phrases as used in this Agreement shall have the following

56 meanings:

57

58 1. Attendance Zones. Attendance zones shall be the municipal corporate limits and

59 county boundaries.

60

61 2. Orange Beach City Schools. Orange Beach Elementary School, Orange Beach

62 Middle and High School.

63

64 3. Gulf Shores Students. Those students residing within the corporate limits of the

65 City of Gulf Shores and those out of district students enrolled at the Gulf Shores

66 City Schools.

67

68 4. Orange Beach Students. Those students residing within the corporate limits of the

69 City of Orange Beach and/or those students who have been grandfathered in.

70

71 5. County Schools. Those schools under the general administration and supervision

72 of the COUNTY BOARD for the 2021-2022 school year, except Orange Beach

73 Elementary School and Orange Beach Middle and High School.

74

75 6. County Students. Students residing in Baldwin County other than Gulf Shores and

76 Orange Beach students.

77

78 7. Students. School-age children eligible to attend grades pre-K-12, including students

79 who are eligible to attend public school until age 21 under applicable state and/or

80 federal law.

81

82 8. Orange Beach Feeder Pattern. The Feeder Pattern that encompasses Orange Beach

83 Elementary, Middle, and High Schools as of the 2021-2022 school year.

84

85 II. SUBSTANTIVE PROVISIONS

86

87 A. GENERAL ADMINISTRATION AND SUPERVISION OF ORANGE BEACH

88 CITY SCHOOLS.

89

90 The CITY BOARD shall assume responsibility for the general administration and

91 supervision of Orange Beach City Schools and the educational interest of the City

92 effective July 1, 2022.

3

93

94 The COUNTY BOARD shall adequately maintain, manage, and operate the Orange

95 Beach Schools from the date hereof until July 1, 2022, in a manner consistent with

96 the COUNTY BOARD’s prior management of the premises. The COUNTY

97 BOARD shall act reasonably and in good faith with the CITY BOARD, its

98 Superintendent, and other City personnel with respect to all reasonable activities

99 undertaken by the CITY BOARD to assume administration and responsibility for

100 Orange Beach City Schools on July 1, 2022.

101

102 Both the COUNTY BOARD and the CITY BOARD shall work together to achieve

103 the transactions by July 1, 2022.

104

105 B. STUDENT ATTENDANCE.

106

107 1. Attendance.

108

109 (a) Orange Beach Students. The CITY BOARD shall provide services for all

110 Orange Beach Students as of July 1, 2022, except as otherwise specified in this

111 Agreement

112

113 (b) Out of District Attendance Policy (“Board Out of District”). Each board shall

114 adopt their own Out of District Attendance Policies not to conflict with the

115 policies adopted by the parties herein.

116

117 (c) Grandfathering of Certain Baldwin County Students. The immediate removal

118 of certain County Students from Orange Beach Schools is not in the best interest

119 of students, families, communities, or the respective school systems, and

120 appropriate measures to ease the transition of students into the respective school

121 zones is needed and will benefit both Boards and the students they serve.

122 Unless stated otherwise in this agreement, all students currently enrolled or pre123 registered to attend Orange Beach Schools as of July 1, 2022, will be given the

124 option to attend a school in the Orange Beach City Schools pursuant to Orange

125 Beach City Board of Education’s attendance and/or out-of-district policies. The

126 CITY BOARD shall provide transportation to CITY STUDENTS in accordance

127 with its own policies and procedures. The COUNTY BOARD shall provide

128 transportation to COUNTY STUDENTS in accordance with its own policies and

129 procedures. Both Boards shall receive transportation funding in accordance with

130 State law.

131

132 (d) Baldwin County Students Currently Residing in the Orange Beach Attendance

133 Zone. The immediate removal of certain Orange Beach City Students from

134 Baldwin County Schools is not in the best interest of students, families,

135 communities, or the respective school systems, and appropriate measures to

136 ease the transition of students into the respective school zones is needed and

137 will benefit both Boards and the students they serve.

138

4

139 Those Orange Beach Students who are currently enrolled in the South Baldwin

140 Center for Technology and Aviation Center (career technical school) shall be

141 allowed to attend through graduation, i.e. May of 2024. Said students must

142 remain compliant with all COUNTY BOARD Policies and Procedures,

143 including the COUNTY BOARD’s Out of District attendance policies and

144 procedures. The CITY BOARD will count these students on its ADM; however,

145 the CITY BOARD shall pay the COUNTY BOARD a per-pupil cost per

146 semester for what the COUNTY BOARD expends from local funds on this

147 specialized school. The student count for the program will be made on the 20th

148 day after the beginning of each semester. If these students are currently

149 transported, the CITY BOARD shall assume the responsibility of transporting

150 these students. The COUNTY BOARD shall identify to the CITY BOARD all

151 students in specialized programs in the Orange Beach Attendance Zone and

152 their grade levels within fourteen (14) days after the separation agreement is

153 executed by the parties. The CITY BOARD shall be responsible for

154 transporting all students counted toward its ADM as assigned per this

155 subsection of the agreement.

156

157 Also, any Orange Beach Student currently enrolled and attending a specialized

158 program with an IEP outside of the Orange Beach Attendance Zone shall be

159 allowed to continue to attend said program for one year. Said students must

160 remain compliant with all COUNTY BOARD Policies and Procedures,

161 including the COUNTY BOARD’s Out of District attendance policies and

162 procedures. The COUNTY BOARD will count these students on its ADM;

163 however, the CITY BOARD shall pay the COUNTY BOARD the actual per164 pupil cost, per semester, for what the COUNTY BOARD expends in excess of

165 the State’s ADM per pupil cost. The student count for the program will be made

166 on the 20th day after the beginning of each semester. If these students are

167 currently transported, the CITY BOARD shall assume the responsibility of

168 transporting these students. The COUNTY BOARD shall identify to the CITY

169 BOARD all students in specialized programs in the Orange Beach Attendance

170 Zone and their grade levels within fourteen (14) days after the separation

171 agreement is executed by the parties. The CITY BOARD shall be responsible

172 for transporting all students counted toward its ADM as assigned per this

173 subsection of the agreement.

174

175 (e) Funding Distribution:

176

177 For purposes of the Fiscal 2023 Foundation Program allocation and all

178 allocations following that distribution formula as prescribed by law, the

179 following assignments shall be utilized based on the enrollment as of the 2021-

180 2022 Average Daily Membership Report (ADM):

181

182 CITY BOARD: All students enrolled in Orange Beach Schools as of the last day

183 of the 2021-22 school year May 24, 2022 (currently 1,032).

184

5

185 COUNTY BOARD: Current County students not affected by this Agreement.

186

187 For Fiscal Year 2024 and thereafter, calculations shall be made based on prior

188 year attendance in accordance with established State Department of Education

189 practices and policy.

190

191 C. CONVEYANCE OF SCHOOL PROPERTY, FACILITIES AND OTHER

192 PROPERTY

193

194 1. Real Property-Orange Beach Middle and High School (Grades 7-12) and

195 Performing Arts Center.

196

197 Upon receipt of payment in the amount of thirty two million four hundred ten

198 thousand two hundred thirty eight dollars ($32,410,238.00), the COUNTY

199 BOARD shall provide to the CITY BOARD access, ownership, and title to the

200 Orange Beach Middle and High School Complex and Performing Arts Center,

201 located at or near 23908 Canal Road, Orange Beach, Alabama 36562 and to the

202 tracts of real estate on which it is now located and to the fixtures and improvements

203 associated with said school conveyed by statutory warranty deed, fee simple title,

204 to the CITY BOARD. Said property is described on Exhibit (A) attached hereto

205 and made a part hereof. (Exhibit A-1)

206

207 2. Real Property – Orange Beach Elementary School (Grades Pre K-6).

208

209 Upon payment of the amounts and assumptions listed below, the COUNTY

210 BOARD shall transfer to the CITY BOARD access, ownership, and title to the

211 Orange Beach Elementary School located at 4900 Wilson Blvd, Orange Beach,

212 Alabama 36561 and to the tracts of real estate on which it is located, neighboring

213 tracts, and to the fixtures and improvements associated with said school now held

214 by the COUNTY BOARD by statutory warranty deed, fee simple title, to the CITY

215 BOARD. Said property is described on Exhibit (B) attached hereto and made a part

216 hereof.

217

218 (a) In accordance with Alabama Local Act 2019-366, the CITY BOARD shall pay

219 to the COUNTY BOARD for those capital assets, net of depreciation, that

220 reflect certain construction and facilities improvements to Orange Beach

221 Elementary School in the amount of Three Million Ninety-Three Thousand

222 Seven Hundred Ten Dollars and Ninety Nine Cents ($3,093,710.99). (Exhibit

223 B-1)

224

225 (b) Reimbursement for any architectural and construction costs expended by the

226 County Board on the approved 2022 elementary expansion as identified on

227 Exhibit C-1.

228

229 (c) Assumption of the balance of the architectural and construction contracts

230 attached as Exhibit C-2.

6

231

232 (d) Assumption of current debt as follows:

233

234

235 i. The CITY BOARD shall assume that portion of the PSCA Series 2009D

236 (QSCB) outstanding balance reflecting that bonded indebtedness that

237 pertains to construction and facilities improvements to Orange Beach

238 Elementary School with principal and interest of Thirty-Five Thousand

239 Nine Hundred Fourteen Dollars ($35,914.00) as determined by the Alabama

240 State Department of Education. The CITY BOARD will make debt service

241 payments of Eight Thousand Nine Hundred Seventy-Eight Dollars and Fifty

242 cents ($8,978.50) at the start of the 2023 fiscal year with the final payment

243 on October 1, 2026 in accordance with the payment schedule as reflected

244 on Exhibit D-1.

245

246 ii. The CITY BOARD shall assume that portion of the Series 2007 Local

247 Warrant Issue (partially refunded in 2015, 2017, with remaining refunded

248 in 2020) outstanding balance reflecting that bonded indebtedness that

249 pertains to construction and facilities improvements to Orange Beach

250 Elementary School with principal and interest of Two Million Five Hundred

251 Sixteen Thousand Seven Hundred Forty Three Dollars and Seventy-Nine

252 cents ($2,516,743.79) as determined by the Alabama State Department of

253 Education. The CITY BOARD will make debt service payments of at the

254 start of the 2023 fiscal year with the final payment on October 1, 2036 in

255 accordance with the payment schedule as reflected on Exhibit D-2 to this

256 Agreement.

257

258 4. Additional Matters Related to Orange Beach Middle and High School, and Orange

259 Beach Elementary School.

260

261 The COUNTY BOARD shall assign to the CITY BOARD any warranty which is

262 assignable according to its terms currently held by the COUNTY BOARD

263 pertaining to facilities and other improvements related to the Orange Beach

264 Schools.

265

266 The COUNTY BOARD will provide, upon request by the CITY BOARD, copies

267 of any existing land surveys or plats or building drawings or blueprints related to

268 any property (or interest therein) transferred pursuant to this Agreement, records

269 related to repair and maintenance of the same and to any other environmental

270 matters, including but not limited to, asbestos and lead-based paint. Any updates

271 shall be transmitted to the city within 30 days of recording by the COUNTY

272 BOARD.

273

274 The COUNTY BOARD shall complete a flooring project at Orange Beach

275 Elementary prior to the date of separation.

276

277 5. Materials, Equipment, and Supplies; Personal Property.

7

278

279 Not later than July 1, 2022, all of the furniture, equipment, materials, supplies

280 (including textbooks), and other personal property (including but not limited to

281 technology resources, student and teacher laptops/computers, inventory, athletic

282 equipment, musical instruments, and supplies) located in the Orange Beach Middle

283 and High School, and Orange Beach Elementary School as of the date of this

284 Agreement, shall be conveyed to the CITY BOARD by bill of sale. Any specialized

285 equipment provided to comply with a particular special education student’s

286 Individualized Education Plan (IEP), will be the property of the system where the

287 student will attend school for the upcoming school year 2022-2023.

288

289 The CITY BOARD shall be responsible for taking all steps necessary to assume or

290 be assigned all obligations associated with the operation of Orange Beach Schools

291 and property transferred under this Agreement (e.g., equipment leases, service

292 contracts, school campus utilities). The COUNTY BOARD shall ensure that

293 payments on any such leases or service contracts are current as of the date of

294 separation. The COUNTY BOARD will cooperate in this effort and will make

295 available all leases, contracts and service agreements for the CITY BOARD

296 inspection upon request. The COUNTY BOARD shall execute assignments of all

297 such contracts, agreements, leases (including for portable buildings), and/or

298 transferable grants in favor of the CITY BOARD to the extent the contracts or

299 agreements are assignable, upon request from the CITY BOARD.

300

301 6. Electronic Resources. The COUNTY BOARD shall leave in place all networking

302 equipment, wiring, point of sale, and access equipment located at the physical

303 school sites, however all point of sale, routers and network equipment will be reset

304 to factory settings by the COUNTY BOARD and made ready for programming by

305 the CITY BOARD at a date to be determined, no later than June 30, 2022.

306

307 All student computers currently assigned to Orange Beach Schools shall be left in

308 place and transferred to the CITY BOARD. The COUNTY BOARD will format,

309 erase, or reset to factory settings all student computers prior to the date of

310 separation. The student computers are cloud-based computers and operate as

311 “dumb terminals” relying upon the COUNTY BOARD cloud-based system. No

312 software is currently installed on these devices, and no software will be removed,

313 but the devices will no longer operate after being disconnected from the COUNTY

314 BOARD’s cloud network. The CITY BOARD understands that it will be their

315 responsibility to format, reassign to a cloud base network or reimage these devices

316 should they choose to use them.

317

318 All teacher and staff Macbooks currently assigned to Orange Beach Schools shall

319 be retained by the COUNTY BOARD, and the CITY BOARD shall be paid

320 $600.00 per device.

321

322 7. Undeveloped Real Property. Current law defines who has authority to manage 16th

323 Section lands. The income from any 16th Section lands under the control and

8

324 management of the Baldwin County Board of Education shall be shared by the

325 county and all city school boards within the county based on the number of students

326 in each school system. This is in keeping with original Congressional intent for

327 granting 16th Section properties. The COUNTY BOARD will distribute such

328 proceeds to the CITY BOARD as the CITY BOARD is entitled, no later than

329 November 1 of each fiscal year. If at any time the 16th Section properties located

330 within municipal boundaries of a city system are needed for a school site, the

331 decision to consider its selection is one that is determined by the CITY BOARD,

which requires approval by the State Superintendent. There does not exist any 16th 332

333 Section lands within the Orange Beach City Schools.

334

335 D. MAINTENANCE, MANAGEMENT, AND OPERATION OF ORANGE BEACH

336 SCHOOLS.

337

338 The COUNTY BOARD will maintain, manage, and operate the Orange Beach

339 Schools from the date hereof until July 1, 2022 in a manner consistent with the

340 COUNTY BOARD’s prior management of the premises. The COUNTY BOARD

341 will act reasonably with the CITY BOARD, its Superintendent, and other central

342 office personnel with respect to all activities undertaken by the CITY BOARD to

343 assume administration and responsibility for Orange Beach Schools as of July 1,

344 2022 and use its best efforts to effect the transactions contemplated by this

345 Agreement.

346

347 Until the separation date, the COUNTY BOARD shall provide reasonable and

348 regular access to the faculty, staff, and buildings of Orange Beach Schools

349 coordinated between the Superintendents. Said reasonable and regular access shall

350 not be denied without good cause.

351

352 E. BUSES.

353

354 Buses identified by the State Department of Education and representing an

355 equitable pro rata share of the COUNTY BOARD buses shall be transferred to the

356 CITY BOARD no later than July 1, 2022. The distribution by the State shall be

357 made based on a formula that includes overall age, fleet renewal, and mileage of

358 the buses, with final distribution to be approved by the Alabama State Department

359 of Education. The COUNTY BOARD shall maintain all buses in operational

360 condition until the date of transfer. The COUNTY BOARD is guaranteeing to

361 provide at least one bus to the CITY BOARD that is suitable for special education

362 use along with one driver’s education vehicle.

363

364 In the event that any of the buses become inoperable or are damaged prior to the

365 date of transfer, the COUNTY BOARD shall repair the vehicle on or before that

366 date, replace it with a similar vehicle of equal value or make payment for the equal

367 value.

368

9

369 The chassis numbers of the school buses, pursuant to this Agreement, that will be

370 transferred from the COUNTY BOARD to the CITY BOARD on July 1, 2022 are

371 identified in Exhibit E.

372

373 F. CONDITION OF PREMISES AND PROPERTY CONVEYED.

374

375 The parties understand and agree, except as otherwise specifically provided herein,

376 that all schools and property of any kind transferred under this Agreement shall be

377 conveyed in an “as-is” condition as of the date of transfer, and that the COUNTY

378 BOARD assumes no obligation whatsoever to repair or to maintain property, or any

379 associated liability with that property and/or equipment, accepted as of the transfer

380 date. COUNTY BOARD disclaims any and all warranties of any kind, express or

381 implied with regard to the condition or fitness of said property (real or personal) for

382 its intended purpose or any other purpose, other than warranties of title and

383 manufacturers’ or contractors’ warranties which the CITY BOARD must transfer,

384 as specified in Section C.4.

385

386 The CITY BOARD agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the COUNTY BOARD

387 from any action arising after July 1st, 2022 from the use, ownership and/or

388 operation of these properties.

389

390 G. ACCESS TO ORANGE BEACH SCHOOLS.

391

392 The CITY BOARD shall take control of the properties and facilities no sooner than

393 the date of separation. The COUNTY BOARD will permit the Superintendent of

394 the CITY BOARD to have consistent and regular access to the Orange Beach

395 Schools to make observations regarding possible repairs and improvements

396 provided that the CITY BOARD submits requests for such access to the County

397 Superintendent and recognizes that such access should not disrupt the educational

398 environment of the said schools. Reasonable and regular access shall not be denied

399 without good cause.

400

401 In order for the CITY BOARD to plan properly and have buildings and grounds

402 prepared for the 2022-2023 school year, the Baldwin County Superintendent will

403 allow access to buildings outside of the regular school day. The CITY BOARD

404 Superintendent will notify and coordinate access with the COUNTY BOARD

405 Superintendent. Any building or property access or work must not interrupt or

406 interfere with the student instructional program.

407

408 H. RISK OF LOSS.

409

410 The COUNTY BOARD agrees to maintain present levels of insurance coverage in

411 force on all property to be transferred under the terms of this Agreement, through

412 June 30, 2022. In the event of an insured loss occurring prior to or on that date, the

413 COUNTY BOARD shall transfer or assign any insurance proceeds to which it is

414 entitled as a result of such loss to the CITY BOARD. The COUNTY BOARD shall

10

415 have no obligation to provide insurance coverage of any kind after July 1, 2022 on

416 Orange Beach Schools or any of the other assets transferred to CITY BOARD as

417 provided herein. It shall be the sole obligation of the CITY BOARD to obtain

418 coverage of all the properties transferred within this Agreement.

419

420 I. PERSONNEL.

421

422 1. Employment. Any personnel currently employed in the Orange Beach Schools

423 who wish to continue employment with the COUNTY BOARD should secure

424 a transfer to another school in Baldwin County in accordance with the

425 COUNTY BOARD transfer policy, prior to July 1, 2022. A transfer will not be

426 guaranteed until approved by the COUNTY BOARD. Any employee who has

427 not secured a transfer with the COUNTY BOARD by June 30, 2022 will

428 become an employee of the CITY BOARD on July 1, 2022.

429

430 Any COUNTY BOARD-approved TEAMS teachers employed under a

431 COUNTY BOARD-approved TEAMS contract as of July 1, 2022 shall have

432 their contract honored by the COUNTY BOARD if the employee transfers to a

433 TEAMS position to another COUNTY BOARD school prior to July 1, 2022,

434 consistent with all the terms and conditions of said contracts. Currently

435 contracted TEAMS teachers, who choose to remain with Orange Beach Schools

436 shall have their TEAMS contracts with the COUNTY BOARD voided and shall

437 be returned back to their previous continuing service status in accordance with

438 the TEAMS Act. The CITY BOARD shall select and contract with its own

439 TEAMS teachers, if any.

440

441 Any Principals currently under contract as of July 1, 2022, at the discretion of

442 the CITY BOARD, shall either be transferred to the CITY BOARD or have

443 said contract voided with the COUNTY BOARD no sooner than June 30, 2022.

444

445 2. Continuing Service Status. In accordance with the Student’s First Act, and

446 except for all applicable employees under a separate contract identified in this

447 Agreement, the CITY BOARD shall not jeopardize the continuing service

448 status obtained by any certified teacher or non-probationary classified

449 employee while employed by the COUNTY BOARD because of the

450 assumption of responsibility for Orange Beach Schools.

451

452 3. Terms of Employment.

453

454 (a) Salary Information. The CITY BOARD salary schedule shall provide

455 salaries at no less than the 2021-22 salary of current COUNTY BOARD

456 personnel newly employed to the CITY BOARD.

457

458 (b) Responsibilities for Salaries. The COUNTY BOARD shall continue to pay

459 salaries and benefits of employees whose positions are assigned to the CITY

460 BOARD under this Personnel section for work performed through the end

11

461 of their applicable contract period with payments continuing through the

462 end of the 2021-2022 school year, i.e. August 31, 2022. Beginning on

463 September 1, 2022 and thereafter, the City Board shall be responsible for

464 the salaries and benefits of employees assigned to the City Board under this

465 Personnel section for the 2022-2023 school year.

466

467 4. Itinerant Teachers. Itinerant teachers and support staff who work at both

468 Orange Beach City Schools and County Schools outside of Orange Beach

469 through the end of the 2021-2022 school year, and whose contract is not

470 terminated or non-renewed by the COUNTY BOARD, will remain employed

471 by the COUNTY BOARD unless hired by the CITY BOARD. Itinerant

472 teachers and support staff who only work at Orange Beach City Schools through

473 the end of the 2021-2022 school year, and whose contract is not terminated or

474 non-renewed by the COUNTY BOARD, will become employed by the CITY

475 BOARD in accordance with Paragraph I.1-2.

476

477 J. PAYROLL OBLIGATION OF COUNTY BOARD AND CITY BOARD.

478

479 The CITY BOARD shall assume responsibility for all payroll obligations for

480 Orange Beach Schools at the beginning of each individual contract period,

481 beginning July 1, 2022, and then no later than September 1, 2022. The CITY

482 BOARD shall be responsible for all payroll as of the start date of said contract

483 period. The COUNTY BOARD shall continue to pay salaries and benefits for all

484 positions assigned to Orange Beach Schools under this agreement through the end

485 of the employee’s contract period, in no event beyond August 31, 2022.

486

487 K. COUNTY BOARD ASSETS.

488

489 The CITY BOARD relinquishes all claims to all other assets of the COUNTY

490 BOARD except those assets described in this Agreement.

491

492 L. LOCAL TAXES AND REVENUES.

493

494 1. Countywide Ad Valorem Taxes. Beginning October 1, 2022, the net

495 proceeds of the ad valorem taxes levied on a countywide basis in Baldwin

496 County shall be allocated, apportioned, and distributed between the

497 COUNTY BOARD and the CITY BOARD as directed by State law

498 (presently, Section 16-13-3l(b) of the Code of Alabama of 1975, which

499 provides that the allocation, apportionment, and distribution of countywide

500 taxes shall be on the basis of ADM as directed by the State Department of

501 Education:

502

503 (a) the countywide ad valorem tax levied pursuant to Section 1 of Amendment

504 No. 3 of the Alabama Constitution, as amended, which is currently being

505 levied and collected at the rate of three (3.0) mills;

506

12

507 (b) the countywide ad valorem tax levied pursuant to Amendment No. 202 to

508 the Alabama Constitution, which is currently being levied and collected at

509 the rate of one (1.0) mill; and

510

511 (c) the countywide ad valorem tax levied pursuant to Amendment No. 162 of

512 the Alabama Constitution, which is currently being levied and collected at

513 the rate of five (5.0) mills and the proceeds of which are to be used for

514 public school purposes;

515

516 2. Countywide Sales and Use Taxes. For sales activities and transactions

517 occurring on or after October 1, 2022, the net proceeds of the privilege,

518 license, and excise taxes (“Sales and Use Taxes”) in Baldwin County

519 exclusively for public school purposes - pursuant to Section 40-12-4 of the

520 Code of Alabama 1975 as amended and as adopted in the ordinances and

521 resolutions of the County Commission first on December 20, 1988, levied

522 at the rate of two percent (2%) - shall be allocated, apportioned, and

523 distributed between the COUNTY BOARD and the CITY BOARD as

524 directed by the State law (presently, Section 16-13-31(b) of the Code of

525 Alabama of 1975, which provides that the allocation, apportionment and

526 distribution of countywide taxes shall be on the basis of ADM as directed

527 by the State Department of Education. On or before October 1, 2022, the

528 SDE will provide instructions with distribution percentages to the

529 appropriate revenue officials in the County for all distributions made

530 hereunder prior to the release of the annual instructions for the Fiscal Year

531 2023.

532

533 3. District Ad Valorem Tax. Beginning October 1, 2022, the net proceeds of

534 the district ad valorem tax levied within the corporate limits of the city of

535 Orange Beach pursuant to Section 2 of Amendment No. 3 to the Alabama

536 Constitution, which is currently being levied and collected at the rate of 3

537 mills shall be apportioned and distributed to the CITY BOARD.

538

539 4. Miscellaneous Revenues.

540

541 (a) Commencing October 1, 2022, the net revenues from the sale of “Helping

542 Schools” vehicle tags shall be distributed in accordance with the applicable

543 provisions of the Code of Alabama (Section 32-6-300 and Section 32-6-

544 301, which provide that the net proceeds from the sale of such tags be

545 distributed “... to the school district designated by the purchaser, or if the

546 purchaser does not make a designation, to the school district in which the

547 funds were generated, to be used for the purchase of classroom supplies and

548 equipment for grades K through 12 of the public schools in the school

549 district”).

550

551 (b) Commencing October 1, 2022, the net revenues from taxes levied either by

552 the State of Alabama or by Baldwin County on tobacco products, on malt

13

553 or brewed beverages and other alcoholic beverages, business license taxes,

554 the proceeds from pari-mutuel betting in the County and severance taxes

555 shall be apportioned between the COUNTY BOARD and the CITY

556 BOARD on the basis of ADM as directed by the State Department of

557 Education.

558

559 (c) Commencing October 1, 2022, the registration fee for manufactured homes

560 shall be distributed as provided in the Code of Alabama (Section 40-12-

561 255).

562

563 (d) Commencing October 1, 2022, the amounts paid to the COUNTY BOARD

564 that are derived from payments made to the County in-lieu-of-taxes shall be

565 apportioned between the COUNTY BOARD and the CITY BOARD on the

566 basis of ADM as directed by the State Department of Education.

567

568 M. MISCELLANEOUS MATTERS.

569

570 1. Local School Account Fund Balances. The COUNTY BOARD agrees that

571 actual local school account fund balances shall remain with individual

572 Orange Beach Schools or be transferred to the CITY BOARD by July 1,

573 2022 on a pro rata basis. The County CSFO and Orange Beach CSFO will

574 collaboratively determine which accounts balances should remain totally in

575 Orange Beach.

576

577 2. Child Nutrition Program Account Balance. The Child Nutrition Program

578 account balance for each of the Orange Beach schools as of June 30, 2022

579 (net of July and August indirect cost, July and August gross payroll benefits,

580 and state pass-through revenue) shall be transferred to CITY BOARD.

581

582 3. Utility Payments. The COUNTY BOARD shall be responsible for payment

583 of utility bills (telephone, electricity, water, natural gas) for utility services

584 rendered to Orange Beach Schools through the separation date. The CITY

585 BOARD shall be responsible for all utility payments as of the date of

586 separation. Any deposits shall be returned to the COUNTY BOARD.

587

588 5. Liability. The CITY BOARD shall have no liability or responsibility for

589 any act, omission, accident, event, or occurrence in or related to Orange

590 Beach Schools or the COUNTY BOARD’s School System, its property,

591 employees, and agents which occur before July 1, 2022. The COUNTY

592 BOARD shall have no liability or responsibility for any act, omission,

593 accident, event or occurrence in or related to Orange Beach Schools or the

594 CITY BOARD, its property, employees and agents which occur on or after

595 June 30, 2022. On or before July 1, 2022, the COUNTY BOARD shall

596 notify, in writing, the CITY BOARD of any act, omission, accident, event

597 or occurrence in or related to the Orange Beach Schools of which the

14

598 Superintendent has knowledge, which has resulted, or may result in a claim

599 of liability or responsibility on the part of the COUNTY BOARD.

600

601 6. Records. The COUNTY BOARD will provide such information, reports,

602 records and files which it is required to provide hereunder in the form in

603 which it maintains such data including records, including providing such

604 records in electronic format if it maintains the records in such format.

605

606 7. Personnel Files. Copies of personnel and payroll records for all employees

607 that could potentially be assigned to Orange Beach City Schools for the

608 2022-2023 school year (after the separation) will be made available for

609 copying and inspection to the CITY BOARD, at the CITY BOARD’s

610 expense, prior to June 1, 2022.

611

612 III. GENERAL PROVISIONS

613

614 A. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.

615

616 This Agreement constitutes the final and entire understanding and agreement

617 between the parties hereto with respect to the subject matter hereof, and supersedes

618 all prior negotiations, understandings, representations, and agreements between the

619 parties, written or oral.

620

621 B. MODIFICATION.

622

623 This agreement may not be modified or amended except by written agreement

624 signed by both parties or upon order of a court of competent jurisdiction.

625

626 C. BINDING EFFECT.

627

628 The terms, provisions, and conditions stated herein shall extend to, be binding upon,

629 and inure to the benefit of the parties hereto and their successors.

630

631 D. EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT

632

633 This Agreement’s execution, indicated by the Parties’ signatures, shall not be final

634 until payment for items described herein have been received by the Parties

635 designated.

636

637 E. SEVERABILITY.

638

639 If any clause, phrase, sentence, paragraph, or provision of this Agreement shall be

640 invalidated by a court of competent jurisdiction, it is the intent of the parties hereto

641 that such invalidation shall not affect the validity of any other clause, phrase,

642 sentence, paragraph, or provision thereof.

643

15

644 F. TITLES.

645

646 The titles appearing in this Agreement are for reference only and shall not be

647 considered a part of this Agreement or in any way modify, amend, or affect the

648 provisions hereof.

649

650 G. RELATIONSHIP OF THE PARTIES.

651

652 This Agreement creates no agency relationship between the Parties hereto, and

653 nothing herein contained shall be construed to place the Parties in the relationship

654 of partners or joint venturers, and neither party shall have the power to obligate or

655 bind the other in any manner whatsoever.

656

657 H. PARTIES IN INTEREST.

658

659 Nothing in this Agreement, expressed or implied, is intended to confer upon any

660 third person any rights or remedies under or by reason of this Agreement.

661

662 I. MUTUAL COOPERATION.

663

664 The COUNTY BOARD and the CITY BOARD agree to cooperate in all matters

665 required to implement and accomplish the terms and tenor of this Agreement.

666

667 J. COMPLIANCE WITH STATE AND FEDERAL LAW.

668

669 The COUNTY BOARD and the CITY BOARD acknowledge and agree that this

670 Agreement is intended to comply with the laws of Alabama and the United States

671 of America.

672

673 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have caused this Agreement to be executed

674 by their duly authorized representative on this the _____ day of ____________, 2022

675

676

677

678 ORANGE CITY BOARD OF EDUCATION

679

680

681 By: ________________________________

682 ROBERT STUART

683 President, Orange Beach City Board of Education

684

685

686

687 By: ________________________________

688

16

689 Superintendent,

690 Orange Beach City Board of Education

691

692

693 BALDWIN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

694

695

696 By: __________________________________________

697 SHANNON CAULEY, Board President

698

699

700 By: __________________________________________

701 EDDIE TYLER, Superintendent

702

703

704 Approved By:

705

706

707 ________________________________

708 Dr. Eric Mackey

709 ALABAMA STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF EDUCATION

710

711

