Separation Agreement approved between Orange Beach & Baldwin County Schools
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Orange Beach is one step closer to its own city school system. A separation agreement with the Baldwin County School System approved late Thursday by both parties.
By all accounts it was an amicable parting of ways.
“Everybody has worked well together. I think we’ve all made a lot of wonderful strides together as a county system and having them part of us but i know this is something they have been wanting to do. I’m excited for them -- we will be watching their progress. But it is also an exciting time for Baldwin County Schools,” said Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler.
The separation agreement outlines -- Orange beach will inherit 1,032 students in the feeder pattern.
When it comes to assets: It comes to around $40-million.
The Middle and High School roughly $32.4-million.
The Elementary $3-million, and an additional $2.6-million in assumed debt.
Of that $35-million must be paid in cash by July 1, 2022.
“It’s going to be huge -- the things we are going to be able to do for Baldwin County going forward is just really -- it’s really exciting and I really can’t wait for everybody to see the things that we’ve got planned,” said Shannon Cauley, Baldwin County Board of Education President.
That includes proposed raises for teachers and staff.
Meanwhile, it’s estimated -- Baldwin County Schools will also benefit from an estimated 10-to-15-million dollars in tax revenue per year because of the deal.
“Is that money going to go into a reserve -- that money is not going to stay around very long. We’ve already got plans -- we are building schools. Subdivisions are coming in right and left. So we have a growth issue -- we are excited about that growth issue but this money is going to benefit all of our schools in Baldwin County 10-fold,” said Tyler.
The agreement now has to be approved by State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.
Meanwhile, Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon reiterated -- the great working relationship with Baldwin County Schools -- saying both sides were able to compromise and come to an agreement within 5 weeks with the best interests of the students at heart.
The FULL AGREEMENT reads as follows:
1 AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN
2 THE ORANGE BEACH CITY BOARD OF EDUCATION
3 AND THE BALDWIN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
4
5 THIS AGREEMENT IS MADE BY AND BETWEEN THE ORANGE BEACH CITY
6 BOARD OF EDUCATION (“CITY BOARD”) AND THE BALDWIN COUNTY BOARD
7 OF EDUCATION (“COUNTY BOARD”) PURSUANT TO ALABAMA LAW REGARDING
8 THE FORMATION OF A CITY SCHOOL.
9
10 I. FACTS, CONSIDERATION, AND DEFINITIONS
11
12 A. AGREED FACTS.
13
14 1. The City of Orange Beach, Alabama (hereinafter the “City”) lies totally within
15 Baldwin County, Alabama and is a “City” within the meaning of Code of Alabama
16 §16-11-1 et seq., (1975), as amended.
17
18 2. The Baldwin County Board of Education (hereinafter the “COUNTY BOARD”)
19 has historically exercised general administration and supervision of the public
20 schools lying within the City, as well as all other public schools in Baldwin County.
21
22 3. The Code of Alabama §16-11-1 et seq., (1975), as amended, provides that cities
23 having five thousand (5,000) or more inhabitants according to the last of any
24 succeeding federal census, or according to the last or any succeeding census taken
25 under the provisions of Code of Alabama § 11-47-90 et seq., (1975), may form a
26 city school system.
27
28 4. The City has a population in excess of 5,000 inhabitants according to the latest
29 federal census.
30
31 5. The Code of Alabama §16-11-9 et seq., (1975), as amended, vests in a city board
32 of education “all the powers necessary or proper for the administration and
33 management of the free public schools within such city and adjacent territory to the
34 city which has been annexed as a part of the school district and which includes a
35 city having a city board of education.”
36
37 6. On March 15, 2022, the Orange Beach City Council adopted Resolution No 22-053
38 by which it established the Orange Beach City Board of Education (hereinafter
39 “CITY BOARD”).
40
41 7. The COUNTY BOARD is authorized by Alabama law to enter into an agreement
42 with the CITY BOARD upon the formation of the CITY BOARD with reference
43 to the matters of existing indebtedness and the provision of educational facilities
44 and programs for the children in Orange Beach City Schools.
45
46 B. CONSIDERATION.
2
47
48 The mutual promises and covenants of the COUNTY BOARD and the CITY
49 BOARD as stated in this Agreement serve as its agreed consideration. Each party
50 agrees to bind itself and its successors to the terms of this Agreement based on the
51 exchange of consideration expressed in its provisions.
52
53 C. DEFINITIONS.
54
55 The following terms and phrases as used in this Agreement shall have the following
56 meanings:
57
58 1. Attendance Zones. Attendance zones shall be the municipal corporate limits and
59 county boundaries.
60
61 2. Orange Beach City Schools. Orange Beach Elementary School, Orange Beach
62 Middle and High School.
63
64 3. Gulf Shores Students. Those students residing within the corporate limits of the
65 City of Gulf Shores and those out of district students enrolled at the Gulf Shores
66 City Schools.
67
68 4. Orange Beach Students. Those students residing within the corporate limits of the
69 City of Orange Beach and/or those students who have been grandfathered in.
70
71 5. County Schools. Those schools under the general administration and supervision
72 of the COUNTY BOARD for the 2021-2022 school year, except Orange Beach
73 Elementary School and Orange Beach Middle and High School.
74
75 6. County Students. Students residing in Baldwin County other than Gulf Shores and
76 Orange Beach students.
77
78 7. Students. School-age children eligible to attend grades pre-K-12, including students
79 who are eligible to attend public school until age 21 under applicable state and/or
80 federal law.
81
82 8. Orange Beach Feeder Pattern. The Feeder Pattern that encompasses Orange Beach
83 Elementary, Middle, and High Schools as of the 2021-2022 school year.
84
85 II. SUBSTANTIVE PROVISIONS
86
87 A. GENERAL ADMINISTRATION AND SUPERVISION OF ORANGE BEACH
88 CITY SCHOOLS.
89
90 The CITY BOARD shall assume responsibility for the general administration and
91 supervision of Orange Beach City Schools and the educational interest of the City
92 effective July 1, 2022.
3
93
94 The COUNTY BOARD shall adequately maintain, manage, and operate the Orange
95 Beach Schools from the date hereof until July 1, 2022, in a manner consistent with
96 the COUNTY BOARD’s prior management of the premises. The COUNTY
97 BOARD shall act reasonably and in good faith with the CITY BOARD, its
98 Superintendent, and other City personnel with respect to all reasonable activities
99 undertaken by the CITY BOARD to assume administration and responsibility for
100 Orange Beach City Schools on July 1, 2022.
101
102 Both the COUNTY BOARD and the CITY BOARD shall work together to achieve
103 the transactions by July 1, 2022.
104
105 B. STUDENT ATTENDANCE.
106
107 1. Attendance.
108
109 (a) Orange Beach Students. The CITY BOARD shall provide services for all
110 Orange Beach Students as of July 1, 2022, except as otherwise specified in this
111 Agreement
112
113 (b) Out of District Attendance Policy (“Board Out of District”). Each board shall
114 adopt their own Out of District Attendance Policies not to conflict with the
115 policies adopted by the parties herein.
116
117 (c) Grandfathering of Certain Baldwin County Students. The immediate removal
118 of certain County Students from Orange Beach Schools is not in the best interest
119 of students, families, communities, or the respective school systems, and
120 appropriate measures to ease the transition of students into the respective school
121 zones is needed and will benefit both Boards and the students they serve.
122 Unless stated otherwise in this agreement, all students currently enrolled or pre123 registered to attend Orange Beach Schools as of July 1, 2022, will be given the
124 option to attend a school in the Orange Beach City Schools pursuant to Orange
125 Beach City Board of Education’s attendance and/or out-of-district policies. The
126 CITY BOARD shall provide transportation to CITY STUDENTS in accordance
127 with its own policies and procedures. The COUNTY BOARD shall provide
128 transportation to COUNTY STUDENTS in accordance with its own policies and
129 procedures. Both Boards shall receive transportation funding in accordance with
130 State law.
131
132 (d) Baldwin County Students Currently Residing in the Orange Beach Attendance
133 Zone. The immediate removal of certain Orange Beach City Students from
134 Baldwin County Schools is not in the best interest of students, families,
135 communities, or the respective school systems, and appropriate measures to
136 ease the transition of students into the respective school zones is needed and
137 will benefit both Boards and the students they serve.
138
4
139 Those Orange Beach Students who are currently enrolled in the South Baldwin
140 Center for Technology and Aviation Center (career technical school) shall be
141 allowed to attend through graduation, i.e. May of 2024. Said students must
142 remain compliant with all COUNTY BOARD Policies and Procedures,
143 including the COUNTY BOARD’s Out of District attendance policies and
144 procedures. The CITY BOARD will count these students on its ADM; however,
145 the CITY BOARD shall pay the COUNTY BOARD a per-pupil cost per
146 semester for what the COUNTY BOARD expends from local funds on this
147 specialized school. The student count for the program will be made on the 20th
148 day after the beginning of each semester. If these students are currently
149 transported, the CITY BOARD shall assume the responsibility of transporting
150 these students. The COUNTY BOARD shall identify to the CITY BOARD all
151 students in specialized programs in the Orange Beach Attendance Zone and
152 their grade levels within fourteen (14) days after the separation agreement is
153 executed by the parties. The CITY BOARD shall be responsible for
154 transporting all students counted toward its ADM as assigned per this
155 subsection of the agreement.
156
157 Also, any Orange Beach Student currently enrolled and attending a specialized
158 program with an IEP outside of the Orange Beach Attendance Zone shall be
159 allowed to continue to attend said program for one year. Said students must
160 remain compliant with all COUNTY BOARD Policies and Procedures,
161 including the COUNTY BOARD’s Out of District attendance policies and
162 procedures. The COUNTY BOARD will count these students on its ADM;
163 however, the CITY BOARD shall pay the COUNTY BOARD the actual per164 pupil cost, per semester, for what the COUNTY BOARD expends in excess of
165 the State’s ADM per pupil cost. The student count for the program will be made
166 on the 20th day after the beginning of each semester. If these students are
167 currently transported, the CITY BOARD shall assume the responsibility of
168 transporting these students. The COUNTY BOARD shall identify to the CITY
169 BOARD all students in specialized programs in the Orange Beach Attendance
170 Zone and their grade levels within fourteen (14) days after the separation
171 agreement is executed by the parties. The CITY BOARD shall be responsible
172 for transporting all students counted toward its ADM as assigned per this
173 subsection of the agreement.
174
175 (e) Funding Distribution:
176
177 For purposes of the Fiscal 2023 Foundation Program allocation and all
178 allocations following that distribution formula as prescribed by law, the
179 following assignments shall be utilized based on the enrollment as of the 2021-
180 2022 Average Daily Membership Report (ADM):
181
182 CITY BOARD: All students enrolled in Orange Beach Schools as of the last day
183 of the 2021-22 school year May 24, 2022 (currently 1,032).
184
5
185 COUNTY BOARD: Current County students not affected by this Agreement.
186
187 For Fiscal Year 2024 and thereafter, calculations shall be made based on prior
188 year attendance in accordance with established State Department of Education
189 practices and policy.
190
191 C. CONVEYANCE OF SCHOOL PROPERTY, FACILITIES AND OTHER
192 PROPERTY
193
194 1. Real Property-Orange Beach Middle and High School (Grades 7-12) and
195 Performing Arts Center.
196
197 Upon receipt of payment in the amount of thirty two million four hundred ten
198 thousand two hundred thirty eight dollars ($32,410,238.00), the COUNTY
199 BOARD shall provide to the CITY BOARD access, ownership, and title to the
200 Orange Beach Middle and High School Complex and Performing Arts Center,
201 located at or near 23908 Canal Road, Orange Beach, Alabama 36562 and to the
202 tracts of real estate on which it is now located and to the fixtures and improvements
203 associated with said school conveyed by statutory warranty deed, fee simple title,
204 to the CITY BOARD. Said property is described on Exhibit (A) attached hereto
205 and made a part hereof. (Exhibit A-1)
206
207 2. Real Property – Orange Beach Elementary School (Grades Pre K-6).
208
209 Upon payment of the amounts and assumptions listed below, the COUNTY
210 BOARD shall transfer to the CITY BOARD access, ownership, and title to the
211 Orange Beach Elementary School located at 4900 Wilson Blvd, Orange Beach,
212 Alabama 36561 and to the tracts of real estate on which it is located, neighboring
213 tracts, and to the fixtures and improvements associated with said school now held
214 by the COUNTY BOARD by statutory warranty deed, fee simple title, to the CITY
215 BOARD. Said property is described on Exhibit (B) attached hereto and made a part
216 hereof.
217
218 (a) In accordance with Alabama Local Act 2019-366, the CITY BOARD shall pay
219 to the COUNTY BOARD for those capital assets, net of depreciation, that
220 reflect certain construction and facilities improvements to Orange Beach
221 Elementary School in the amount of Three Million Ninety-Three Thousand
222 Seven Hundred Ten Dollars and Ninety Nine Cents ($3,093,710.99). (Exhibit
223 B-1)
224
225 (b) Reimbursement for any architectural and construction costs expended by the
226 County Board on the approved 2022 elementary expansion as identified on
227 Exhibit C-1.
228
229 (c) Assumption of the balance of the architectural and construction contracts
230 attached as Exhibit C-2.
6
231
232 (d) Assumption of current debt as follows:
233
234
235 i. The CITY BOARD shall assume that portion of the PSCA Series 2009D
236 (QSCB) outstanding balance reflecting that bonded indebtedness that
237 pertains to construction and facilities improvements to Orange Beach
238 Elementary School with principal and interest of Thirty-Five Thousand
239 Nine Hundred Fourteen Dollars ($35,914.00) as determined by the Alabama
240 State Department of Education. The CITY BOARD will make debt service
241 payments of Eight Thousand Nine Hundred Seventy-Eight Dollars and Fifty
242 cents ($8,978.50) at the start of the 2023 fiscal year with the final payment
243 on October 1, 2026 in accordance with the payment schedule as reflected
244 on Exhibit D-1.
245
246 ii. The CITY BOARD shall assume that portion of the Series 2007 Local
247 Warrant Issue (partially refunded in 2015, 2017, with remaining refunded
248 in 2020) outstanding balance reflecting that bonded indebtedness that
249 pertains to construction and facilities improvements to Orange Beach
250 Elementary School with principal and interest of Two Million Five Hundred
251 Sixteen Thousand Seven Hundred Forty Three Dollars and Seventy-Nine
252 cents ($2,516,743.79) as determined by the Alabama State Department of
253 Education. The CITY BOARD will make debt service payments of at the
254 start of the 2023 fiscal year with the final payment on October 1, 2036 in
255 accordance with the payment schedule as reflected on Exhibit D-2 to this
256 Agreement.
257
258 4. Additional Matters Related to Orange Beach Middle and High School, and Orange
259 Beach Elementary School.
260
261 The COUNTY BOARD shall assign to the CITY BOARD any warranty which is
262 assignable according to its terms currently held by the COUNTY BOARD
263 pertaining to facilities and other improvements related to the Orange Beach
264 Schools.
265
266 The COUNTY BOARD will provide, upon request by the CITY BOARD, copies
267 of any existing land surveys or plats or building drawings or blueprints related to
268 any property (or interest therein) transferred pursuant to this Agreement, records
269 related to repair and maintenance of the same and to any other environmental
270 matters, including but not limited to, asbestos and lead-based paint. Any updates
271 shall be transmitted to the city within 30 days of recording by the COUNTY
272 BOARD.
273
274 The COUNTY BOARD shall complete a flooring project at Orange Beach
275 Elementary prior to the date of separation.
276
277 5. Materials, Equipment, and Supplies; Personal Property.
7
278
279 Not later than July 1, 2022, all of the furniture, equipment, materials, supplies
280 (including textbooks), and other personal property (including but not limited to
281 technology resources, student and teacher laptops/computers, inventory, athletic
282 equipment, musical instruments, and supplies) located in the Orange Beach Middle
283 and High School, and Orange Beach Elementary School as of the date of this
284 Agreement, shall be conveyed to the CITY BOARD by bill of sale. Any specialized
285 equipment provided to comply with a particular special education student’s
286 Individualized Education Plan (IEP), will be the property of the system where the
287 student will attend school for the upcoming school year 2022-2023.
288
289 The CITY BOARD shall be responsible for taking all steps necessary to assume or
290 be assigned all obligations associated with the operation of Orange Beach Schools
291 and property transferred under this Agreement (e.g., equipment leases, service
292 contracts, school campus utilities). The COUNTY BOARD shall ensure that
293 payments on any such leases or service contracts are current as of the date of
294 separation. The COUNTY BOARD will cooperate in this effort and will make
295 available all leases, contracts and service agreements for the CITY BOARD
296 inspection upon request. The COUNTY BOARD shall execute assignments of all
297 such contracts, agreements, leases (including for portable buildings), and/or
298 transferable grants in favor of the CITY BOARD to the extent the contracts or
299 agreements are assignable, upon request from the CITY BOARD.
300
301 6. Electronic Resources. The COUNTY BOARD shall leave in place all networking
302 equipment, wiring, point of sale, and access equipment located at the physical
303 school sites, however all point of sale, routers and network equipment will be reset
304 to factory settings by the COUNTY BOARD and made ready for programming by
305 the CITY BOARD at a date to be determined, no later than June 30, 2022.
306
307 All student computers currently assigned to Orange Beach Schools shall be left in
308 place and transferred to the CITY BOARD. The COUNTY BOARD will format,
309 erase, or reset to factory settings all student computers prior to the date of
310 separation. The student computers are cloud-based computers and operate as
311 “dumb terminals” relying upon the COUNTY BOARD cloud-based system. No
312 software is currently installed on these devices, and no software will be removed,
313 but the devices will no longer operate after being disconnected from the COUNTY
314 BOARD’s cloud network. The CITY BOARD understands that it will be their
315 responsibility to format, reassign to a cloud base network or reimage these devices
316 should they choose to use them.
317
318 All teacher and staff Macbooks currently assigned to Orange Beach Schools shall
319 be retained by the COUNTY BOARD, and the CITY BOARD shall be paid
320 $600.00 per device.
321
322 7. Undeveloped Real Property. Current law defines who has authority to manage 16th
323 Section lands. The income from any 16th Section lands under the control and
8
324 management of the Baldwin County Board of Education shall be shared by the
325 county and all city school boards within the county based on the number of students
326 in each school system. This is in keeping with original Congressional intent for
327 granting 16th Section properties. The COUNTY BOARD will distribute such
328 proceeds to the CITY BOARD as the CITY BOARD is entitled, no later than
329 November 1 of each fiscal year. If at any time the 16th Section properties located
330 within municipal boundaries of a city system are needed for a school site, the
331 decision to consider its selection is one that is determined by the CITY BOARD,
which requires approval by the State Superintendent. There does not exist any 16th 332
333 Section lands within the Orange Beach City Schools.
334
335 D. MAINTENANCE, MANAGEMENT, AND OPERATION OF ORANGE BEACH
336 SCHOOLS.
337
338 The COUNTY BOARD will maintain, manage, and operate the Orange Beach
339 Schools from the date hereof until July 1, 2022 in a manner consistent with the
340 COUNTY BOARD’s prior management of the premises. The COUNTY BOARD
341 will act reasonably with the CITY BOARD, its Superintendent, and other central
342 office personnel with respect to all activities undertaken by the CITY BOARD to
343 assume administration and responsibility for Orange Beach Schools as of July 1,
344 2022 and use its best efforts to effect the transactions contemplated by this
345 Agreement.
346
347 Until the separation date, the COUNTY BOARD shall provide reasonable and
348 regular access to the faculty, staff, and buildings of Orange Beach Schools
349 coordinated between the Superintendents. Said reasonable and regular access shall
350 not be denied without good cause.
351
352 E. BUSES.
353
354 Buses identified by the State Department of Education and representing an
355 equitable pro rata share of the COUNTY BOARD buses shall be transferred to the
356 CITY BOARD no later than July 1, 2022. The distribution by the State shall be
357 made based on a formula that includes overall age, fleet renewal, and mileage of
358 the buses, with final distribution to be approved by the Alabama State Department
359 of Education. The COUNTY BOARD shall maintain all buses in operational
360 condition until the date of transfer. The COUNTY BOARD is guaranteeing to
361 provide at least one bus to the CITY BOARD that is suitable for special education
362 use along with one driver’s education vehicle.
363
364 In the event that any of the buses become inoperable or are damaged prior to the
365 date of transfer, the COUNTY BOARD shall repair the vehicle on or before that
366 date, replace it with a similar vehicle of equal value or make payment for the equal
367 value.
368
9
369 The chassis numbers of the school buses, pursuant to this Agreement, that will be
370 transferred from the COUNTY BOARD to the CITY BOARD on July 1, 2022 are
371 identified in Exhibit E.
372
373 F. CONDITION OF PREMISES AND PROPERTY CONVEYED.
374
375 The parties understand and agree, except as otherwise specifically provided herein,
376 that all schools and property of any kind transferred under this Agreement shall be
377 conveyed in an “as-is” condition as of the date of transfer, and that the COUNTY
378 BOARD assumes no obligation whatsoever to repair or to maintain property, or any
379 associated liability with that property and/or equipment, accepted as of the transfer
380 date. COUNTY BOARD disclaims any and all warranties of any kind, express or
381 implied with regard to the condition or fitness of said property (real or personal) for
382 its intended purpose or any other purpose, other than warranties of title and
383 manufacturers’ or contractors’ warranties which the CITY BOARD must transfer,
384 as specified in Section C.4.
385
386 The CITY BOARD agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the COUNTY BOARD
387 from any action arising after July 1st, 2022 from the use, ownership and/or
388 operation of these properties.
389
390 G. ACCESS TO ORANGE BEACH SCHOOLS.
391
392 The CITY BOARD shall take control of the properties and facilities no sooner than
393 the date of separation. The COUNTY BOARD will permit the Superintendent of
394 the CITY BOARD to have consistent and regular access to the Orange Beach
395 Schools to make observations regarding possible repairs and improvements
396 provided that the CITY BOARD submits requests for such access to the County
397 Superintendent and recognizes that such access should not disrupt the educational
398 environment of the said schools. Reasonable and regular access shall not be denied
399 without good cause.
400
401 In order for the CITY BOARD to plan properly and have buildings and grounds
402 prepared for the 2022-2023 school year, the Baldwin County Superintendent will
403 allow access to buildings outside of the regular school day. The CITY BOARD
404 Superintendent will notify and coordinate access with the COUNTY BOARD
405 Superintendent. Any building or property access or work must not interrupt or
406 interfere with the student instructional program.
407
408 H. RISK OF LOSS.
409
410 The COUNTY BOARD agrees to maintain present levels of insurance coverage in
411 force on all property to be transferred under the terms of this Agreement, through
412 June 30, 2022. In the event of an insured loss occurring prior to or on that date, the
413 COUNTY BOARD shall transfer or assign any insurance proceeds to which it is
414 entitled as a result of such loss to the CITY BOARD. The COUNTY BOARD shall
10
415 have no obligation to provide insurance coverage of any kind after July 1, 2022 on
416 Orange Beach Schools or any of the other assets transferred to CITY BOARD as
417 provided herein. It shall be the sole obligation of the CITY BOARD to obtain
418 coverage of all the properties transferred within this Agreement.
419
420 I. PERSONNEL.
421
422 1. Employment. Any personnel currently employed in the Orange Beach Schools
423 who wish to continue employment with the COUNTY BOARD should secure
424 a transfer to another school in Baldwin County in accordance with the
425 COUNTY BOARD transfer policy, prior to July 1, 2022. A transfer will not be
426 guaranteed until approved by the COUNTY BOARD. Any employee who has
427 not secured a transfer with the COUNTY BOARD by June 30, 2022 will
428 become an employee of the CITY BOARD on July 1, 2022.
429
430 Any COUNTY BOARD-approved TEAMS teachers employed under a
431 COUNTY BOARD-approved TEAMS contract as of July 1, 2022 shall have
432 their contract honored by the COUNTY BOARD if the employee transfers to a
433 TEAMS position to another COUNTY BOARD school prior to July 1, 2022,
434 consistent with all the terms and conditions of said contracts. Currently
435 contracted TEAMS teachers, who choose to remain with Orange Beach Schools
436 shall have their TEAMS contracts with the COUNTY BOARD voided and shall
437 be returned back to their previous continuing service status in accordance with
438 the TEAMS Act. The CITY BOARD shall select and contract with its own
439 TEAMS teachers, if any.
440
441 Any Principals currently under contract as of July 1, 2022, at the discretion of
442 the CITY BOARD, shall either be transferred to the CITY BOARD or have
443 said contract voided with the COUNTY BOARD no sooner than June 30, 2022.
444
445 2. Continuing Service Status. In accordance with the Student’s First Act, and
446 except for all applicable employees under a separate contract identified in this
447 Agreement, the CITY BOARD shall not jeopardize the continuing service
448 status obtained by any certified teacher or non-probationary classified
449 employee while employed by the COUNTY BOARD because of the
450 assumption of responsibility for Orange Beach Schools.
451
452 3. Terms of Employment.
453
454 (a) Salary Information. The CITY BOARD salary schedule shall provide
455 salaries at no less than the 2021-22 salary of current COUNTY BOARD
456 personnel newly employed to the CITY BOARD.
457
458 (b) Responsibilities for Salaries. The COUNTY BOARD shall continue to pay
459 salaries and benefits of employees whose positions are assigned to the CITY
460 BOARD under this Personnel section for work performed through the end
11
461 of their applicable contract period with payments continuing through the
462 end of the 2021-2022 school year, i.e. August 31, 2022. Beginning on
463 September 1, 2022 and thereafter, the City Board shall be responsible for
464 the salaries and benefits of employees assigned to the City Board under this
465 Personnel section for the 2022-2023 school year.
466
467 4. Itinerant Teachers. Itinerant teachers and support staff who work at both
468 Orange Beach City Schools and County Schools outside of Orange Beach
469 through the end of the 2021-2022 school year, and whose contract is not
470 terminated or non-renewed by the COUNTY BOARD, will remain employed
471 by the COUNTY BOARD unless hired by the CITY BOARD. Itinerant
472 teachers and support staff who only work at Orange Beach City Schools through
473 the end of the 2021-2022 school year, and whose contract is not terminated or
474 non-renewed by the COUNTY BOARD, will become employed by the CITY
475 BOARD in accordance with Paragraph I.1-2.
476
477 J. PAYROLL OBLIGATION OF COUNTY BOARD AND CITY BOARD.
478
479 The CITY BOARD shall assume responsibility for all payroll obligations for
480 Orange Beach Schools at the beginning of each individual contract period,
481 beginning July 1, 2022, and then no later than September 1, 2022. The CITY
482 BOARD shall be responsible for all payroll as of the start date of said contract
483 period. The COUNTY BOARD shall continue to pay salaries and benefits for all
484 positions assigned to Orange Beach Schools under this agreement through the end
485 of the employee’s contract period, in no event beyond August 31, 2022.
486
487 K. COUNTY BOARD ASSETS.
488
489 The CITY BOARD relinquishes all claims to all other assets of the COUNTY
490 BOARD except those assets described in this Agreement.
491
492 L. LOCAL TAXES AND REVENUES.
493
494 1. Countywide Ad Valorem Taxes. Beginning October 1, 2022, the net
495 proceeds of the ad valorem taxes levied on a countywide basis in Baldwin
496 County shall be allocated, apportioned, and distributed between the
497 COUNTY BOARD and the CITY BOARD as directed by State law
498 (presently, Section 16-13-3l(b) of the Code of Alabama of 1975, which
499 provides that the allocation, apportionment, and distribution of countywide
500 taxes shall be on the basis of ADM as directed by the State Department of
501 Education:
502
503 (a) the countywide ad valorem tax levied pursuant to Section 1 of Amendment
504 No. 3 of the Alabama Constitution, as amended, which is currently being
505 levied and collected at the rate of three (3.0) mills;
506
12
507 (b) the countywide ad valorem tax levied pursuant to Amendment No. 202 to
508 the Alabama Constitution, which is currently being levied and collected at
509 the rate of one (1.0) mill; and
510
511 (c) the countywide ad valorem tax levied pursuant to Amendment No. 162 of
512 the Alabama Constitution, which is currently being levied and collected at
513 the rate of five (5.0) mills and the proceeds of which are to be used for
514 public school purposes;
515
516 2. Countywide Sales and Use Taxes. For sales activities and transactions
517 occurring on or after October 1, 2022, the net proceeds of the privilege,
518 license, and excise taxes (“Sales and Use Taxes”) in Baldwin County
519 exclusively for public school purposes - pursuant to Section 40-12-4 of the
520 Code of Alabama 1975 as amended and as adopted in the ordinances and
521 resolutions of the County Commission first on December 20, 1988, levied
522 at the rate of two percent (2%) - shall be allocated, apportioned, and
523 distributed between the COUNTY BOARD and the CITY BOARD as
524 directed by the State law (presently, Section 16-13-31(b) of the Code of
525 Alabama of 1975, which provides that the allocation, apportionment and
526 distribution of countywide taxes shall be on the basis of ADM as directed
527 by the State Department of Education. On or before October 1, 2022, the
528 SDE will provide instructions with distribution percentages to the
529 appropriate revenue officials in the County for all distributions made
530 hereunder prior to the release of the annual instructions for the Fiscal Year
531 2023.
532
533 3. District Ad Valorem Tax. Beginning October 1, 2022, the net proceeds of
534 the district ad valorem tax levied within the corporate limits of the city of
535 Orange Beach pursuant to Section 2 of Amendment No. 3 to the Alabama
536 Constitution, which is currently being levied and collected at the rate of 3
537 mills shall be apportioned and distributed to the CITY BOARD.
538
539 4. Miscellaneous Revenues.
540
541 (a) Commencing October 1, 2022, the net revenues from the sale of “Helping
542 Schools” vehicle tags shall be distributed in accordance with the applicable
543 provisions of the Code of Alabama (Section 32-6-300 and Section 32-6-
544 301, which provide that the net proceeds from the sale of such tags be
545 distributed “... to the school district designated by the purchaser, or if the
546 purchaser does not make a designation, to the school district in which the
547 funds were generated, to be used for the purchase of classroom supplies and
548 equipment for grades K through 12 of the public schools in the school
549 district”).
550
551 (b) Commencing October 1, 2022, the net revenues from taxes levied either by
552 the State of Alabama or by Baldwin County on tobacco products, on malt
13
553 or brewed beverages and other alcoholic beverages, business license taxes,
554 the proceeds from pari-mutuel betting in the County and severance taxes
555 shall be apportioned between the COUNTY BOARD and the CITY
556 BOARD on the basis of ADM as directed by the State Department of
557 Education.
558
559 (c) Commencing October 1, 2022, the registration fee for manufactured homes
560 shall be distributed as provided in the Code of Alabama (Section 40-12-
561 255).
562
563 (d) Commencing October 1, 2022, the amounts paid to the COUNTY BOARD
564 that are derived from payments made to the County in-lieu-of-taxes shall be
565 apportioned between the COUNTY BOARD and the CITY BOARD on the
566 basis of ADM as directed by the State Department of Education.
567
568 M. MISCELLANEOUS MATTERS.
569
570 1. Local School Account Fund Balances. The COUNTY BOARD agrees that
571 actual local school account fund balances shall remain with individual
572 Orange Beach Schools or be transferred to the CITY BOARD by July 1,
573 2022 on a pro rata basis. The County CSFO and Orange Beach CSFO will
574 collaboratively determine which accounts balances should remain totally in
575 Orange Beach.
576
577 2. Child Nutrition Program Account Balance. The Child Nutrition Program
578 account balance for each of the Orange Beach schools as of June 30, 2022
579 (net of July and August indirect cost, July and August gross payroll benefits,
580 and state pass-through revenue) shall be transferred to CITY BOARD.
581
582 3. Utility Payments. The COUNTY BOARD shall be responsible for payment
583 of utility bills (telephone, electricity, water, natural gas) for utility services
584 rendered to Orange Beach Schools through the separation date. The CITY
585 BOARD shall be responsible for all utility payments as of the date of
586 separation. Any deposits shall be returned to the COUNTY BOARD.
587
588 5. Liability. The CITY BOARD shall have no liability or responsibility for
589 any act, omission, accident, event, or occurrence in or related to Orange
590 Beach Schools or the COUNTY BOARD’s School System, its property,
591 employees, and agents which occur before July 1, 2022. The COUNTY
592 BOARD shall have no liability or responsibility for any act, omission,
593 accident, event or occurrence in or related to Orange Beach Schools or the
594 CITY BOARD, its property, employees and agents which occur on or after
595 June 30, 2022. On or before July 1, 2022, the COUNTY BOARD shall
596 notify, in writing, the CITY BOARD of any act, omission, accident, event
597 or occurrence in or related to the Orange Beach Schools of which the
14
598 Superintendent has knowledge, which has resulted, or may result in a claim
599 of liability or responsibility on the part of the COUNTY BOARD.
600
601 6. Records. The COUNTY BOARD will provide such information, reports,
602 records and files which it is required to provide hereunder in the form in
603 which it maintains such data including records, including providing such
604 records in electronic format if it maintains the records in such format.
605
606 7. Personnel Files. Copies of personnel and payroll records for all employees
607 that could potentially be assigned to Orange Beach City Schools for the
608 2022-2023 school year (after the separation) will be made available for
609 copying and inspection to the CITY BOARD, at the CITY BOARD’s
610 expense, prior to June 1, 2022.
611
612 III. GENERAL PROVISIONS
613
614 A. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.
615
616 This Agreement constitutes the final and entire understanding and agreement
617 between the parties hereto with respect to the subject matter hereof, and supersedes
618 all prior negotiations, understandings, representations, and agreements between the
619 parties, written or oral.
620
621 B. MODIFICATION.
622
623 This agreement may not be modified or amended except by written agreement
624 signed by both parties or upon order of a court of competent jurisdiction.
625
626 C. BINDING EFFECT.
627
628 The terms, provisions, and conditions stated herein shall extend to, be binding upon,
629 and inure to the benefit of the parties hereto and their successors.
630
631 D. EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT
632
633 This Agreement’s execution, indicated by the Parties’ signatures, shall not be final
634 until payment for items described herein have been received by the Parties
635 designated.
636
637 E. SEVERABILITY.
638
639 If any clause, phrase, sentence, paragraph, or provision of this Agreement shall be
640 invalidated by a court of competent jurisdiction, it is the intent of the parties hereto
641 that such invalidation shall not affect the validity of any other clause, phrase,
642 sentence, paragraph, or provision thereof.
643
15
644 F. TITLES.
645
646 The titles appearing in this Agreement are for reference only and shall not be
647 considered a part of this Agreement or in any way modify, amend, or affect the
648 provisions hereof.
649
650 G. RELATIONSHIP OF THE PARTIES.
651
652 This Agreement creates no agency relationship between the Parties hereto, and
653 nothing herein contained shall be construed to place the Parties in the relationship
654 of partners or joint venturers, and neither party shall have the power to obligate or
655 bind the other in any manner whatsoever.
656
657 H. PARTIES IN INTEREST.
658
659 Nothing in this Agreement, expressed or implied, is intended to confer upon any
660 third person any rights or remedies under or by reason of this Agreement.
661
662 I. MUTUAL COOPERATION.
663
664 The COUNTY BOARD and the CITY BOARD agree to cooperate in all matters
665 required to implement and accomplish the terms and tenor of this Agreement.
666
667 J. COMPLIANCE WITH STATE AND FEDERAL LAW.
668
669 The COUNTY BOARD and the CITY BOARD acknowledge and agree that this
670 Agreement is intended to comply with the laws of Alabama and the United States
671 of America.
672
673 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have caused this Agreement to be executed
674 by their duly authorized representative on this the _____ day of ____________, 2022
675
676
677
678 ORANGE CITY BOARD OF EDUCATION
679
680
681 By: ________________________________
682 ROBERT STUART
683 President, Orange Beach City Board of Education
684
685
686
687 By: ________________________________
688
16
689 Superintendent,
690 Orange Beach City Board of Education
691
692
693 BALDWIN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
694
695
696 By: __________________________________________
697 SHANNON CAULEY, Board President
698
699
700 By: __________________________________________
701 EDDIE TYLER, Superintendent
702
703
704 Approved By:
705
706
707 ________________________________
708 Dr. Eric Mackey
709 ALABAMA STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF EDUCATION
710
711
