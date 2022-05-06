Storm strikes Family Dollar and Greer’s on South Broad Street in downtown Mobile

A Greer's Market store on South Broad Street in Mobile was damaged as a line of severe weather moved through the area on Friday Morning, May 6, 2022. (Robert Brown, FOX10 News)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Family Dollar and Greer’s Market stores on Broad Street have sustained major damage in downtown Mobile this morning as a line of severe storms passed through the area.

Our crew on the scene has learned that the Greer’s store will open for business after getting a late start to deal with the damage. The Family Dollar store, on the other hand, was destroyed.

We will provide live updates throughout the morning on FOX10 News, including live reports from Daphne in Baldwin County, where damage was also sustained.

A Family Dollar store on South Broad Street in Mobile was destroyed as severe weather moved through the area early Friday morning, May 6, 2022. (Robert Brown, FOX10 News)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.