Strong storms leave residents with clean up job after winds scatter debris throughout Irvington

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - Strong winds scattered debris throughout Irvington.

“The wind just took it over,” said Gloria Massingill. “The chairs were all throughout the yard.”

A broken flag pole and broken tree limbs all a reminder of the strong early morning storm.

“About 3:00 it woke us up the wind was blowing. I heard a lot of noise,” said Kenneth Massingill.

Kenneth Massingill was at home as the storm tore through his neighborhood. He says he went to the window with a flashlight to see what kind of damage the wind was causing.

“What’s gonna happen,” said Massingill. “You know the wind was probably blowing 70-80mph at that point. Maybe even stronger.”

When the winds quieted down he went back to sleep until his son stopped by after sunrise.

“My son came over and said dad y’all got a lot of damage at the church. A lot of trees,” added Massingill.

Massingill and his sons spent the morning cleaning up tree limbs in front of First Baptist Church-St Elmo but thankfully the church itself was left unharmed.

“The Lord just blessed us. Took care of us,” said Massingill.

Then it was back to his house to clean up the damage in his yard.

“The trees from the neighbor’s yard are all over our fence,” added Gloria Massingill.

They’re thankful that the winds only left them with tree damage.

“When we wakened and went to the neighbor’s and found out that they were all ok we were just thankful,” Massingill.

---

