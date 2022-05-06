Troopers identify 2nd victim of fiery wreck on Old Pascagoula Road last month

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released the name of the second man killed in a fiery crash on Old Pascagoula Road last month.

Troopers said Sebastian S. Garcia, 52, died of his injuries at a local hospital following the April 20 crash. Layne G. Pierce, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both men were from Grand Bay, authorities said.

The crash happened around 5:35 a.m. April 20 about two miles west of the Grand Bay city limits in Mobile County. The accident occurred when the 2021 Ford F150 Pierce was driving struck head-on the 2011 Ford F250 driven by Garcia, according to troopers.

Pierce’s family and friends gathered at the crash site April 21 and held a balloon release in his remembrance. At the gathering, Pierce’s friends told FOX 10 News he was just a month away from turning 25.

