Woman charged with breaking into storage facility

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilmer woman was booked into the Mobile Metro Jail Thursday accused of breaking into several containers and making off with people’s property.

The Mobile Police Department said Tammy Lynn Juanes broke into several containers at the Red Dot Storage facility on Tanner Williams Road.

According to police, she got away with personal belongings from multiple people.

Juanes is facing 12 charges including burglary, theft of property, criminal trespass and possession of a forged instrument.

