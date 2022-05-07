Advertise With Us
2 in custody for disorderly conduct after incident at Gulf Shores Sportsplex

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Two people are in custody for disorderly conduct following an incident that a happened near the end of a state track and field meet at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex Friday.

One witness told FOX10 News that the men were fighting and police intervened.

According to the Gulf Shores Police Department, officers tased at least one person involved.

Police said the incident occurred as the meet was ending and most of the crowd had gone home for the night. However, several people who said they were at the meet said the bleachers were still full of spectators at the time.

FOX10 News will have more information when it becomes available.

