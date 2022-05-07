Foley hosts USA Gymnastics Region 8 Xcel Championship

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Foley Sports Tourism is making history by being the first city in Alabama to host the USA Gymnastics Region 8 Xcel Championship.

According to organizers, 1,500 competitors from across Region 8, including Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, are taking part in the event which continues through Sunday.

Organizers said the event competition is also the largest gymnastics event held in Foley and is a completely different competition than one being held in Mobile.

