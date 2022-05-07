FOX 10 volunteers at Child Advocacy Center for United Way Day of Caring

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Giving back never felt so good. The FOX 10 News family taking part in United Way of Southwest Alabama’s “Day of Caring” -- volunteering at the Child Advocacy Center.

We started early Friday morning -- fortunately that severe weather was behind us setting us up to get a lot accomplished -- both inside and outside.

“Day of Caring!!! Excited -- it’s been a long morning with storm coverage across the bay. Now I’m here in Mobile -- we are all getting together. I’m going to go find out what I need to do because we are going to take care of these folks at the Child Advocacy Center today,” said FOX 10′s Hal Scheurich.

As FOX 10′s Hustlin’ Hal -- gets his assignment -- other team members are already hard at work pressure washing the building.

Inside the Child Advocacy Center -- we pick back up painting where we left off last year -- trim work!

“I’ve been painting and it’s tedious. So you have to paint and try not to get it on here -- but I do anyway. But I wipe it off. It’s been an interesting morning,” Donna Howell, FOX 10 Office Manager.

Back outside -- our main guy -- Byron day -- is not afraid to get dirty. From weed-eating to tree-trimming -- he’ll do almost everything.

“I do paint walls -- I don’t paint trim. I just don’t have the patience to do it (laughs). That’s why I work outside and get injured and all that stuff. Lee: We have an injury -- what happened? -- It was a snake -- a small snake. No, I’m teasing... I’m teasing,” said Byron.

“So I found something to do... There’s always something to do. You just have to keep asking until you find it,” said Hal -- as he picked up piles of cut limbs.

Not to be outdone -- Chelsey Sayasane is a leaf-blowing pro -- tackling this big mess!

“Strategy -- is give yourself 20 minutes for every 5 yards -- because you’ll have to go back and forth. (laughs). But we are getting the job done,” said Chelsey.

Keeping those brushes wet and moving -- progress continues inside.

“I’m an expert painter -- is what people like to pretend that I am. But yeah -- I do like to paint at home. Most of my experience comes with painting on canvases not houses -- so I’m learning very quickly there is a big difference,” said Lauren Hart, FOX 10 Sales Dept.

Keeping it fun -- helping the CAC continue to help abused children and their families.

“Y’all are doing a lot of things we never have the time to or have the money to. It goes a real long way. In lots of different ways -- it also -- you know sometimes when all you deal with is negative you can get a little jaded then you see all these good people like y’all coming out. It reminds you of who really is in our community,” said Andy Wynne, Child Advocacy Center Executive Director.

FOX 10 News among more than 500 volunteers across 36 agencies doing the work that needed to be done on this United Way of Southwest Alabama Day of Caring.

