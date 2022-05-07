Gymnastics competition attracts many to Mobile Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile is flipping into some fun this weekend. Hundreds of gymnasts are in town to face off in the 2022 USA Gymnastics Trampoline & Tumbling Championships.

Friday through Sunday, over 500 competitors across nine states will take the mat in hopes of qualifying for the National Championships, the World/Olympic trials, and the Olympic games.

“I’m hoping I see some of these kids one day on the world stage or even on the Olympic stage,” said Alexi Shostak, judge. “I think that would be something awesome.”

Several competitors and judges are already doing just that. Shostak is a 2020 Olympian for the U.S Men’s Trampoline team. Judging Friday’s event, he was reminded of why he fell in love with the sport.

“One of the best choices I ever made was to pursue that dream because not only did I achieve it, but it helped me be a better person in all walks of life,” he said.

To watch this high-flying competition, admission is $15 for one day and $35 for the rest of the weekend.

They’re in town until Sunday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.