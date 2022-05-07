It is going to be hot and toasty for Mother’s Day weekend…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Temperatures will warm up quickly for our Saturday and highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s. Thankfully, it won’t be that humid, so no heat index on top of the hot temperatures. It will be sunny and dry as well.

Mother’s Day on Sunday will start pleasant, with lows in the mid 60s, but once again, it will warm up quickly into the upper 80s. Like Saturday, it will be sunny and dry throughout the day.

At the beach, we have a high risk of rip currents for Saturday. Sunday it’s a moderate risk. Pay attention to the beach flags and be safe!

The upcoming week will be quiet, dry, and toasty. Some 90s are expected this upcoming week as we run through a hot and dry spell. Be prepared for hot temperatures and little in the way of rain chances.

Have a great weekend!

