OCSO searching for missing autistic teen near Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an autistic teen who left his Crestview area home around 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

Fourteen-year-old Aiden Howey of Shoffner Boulevard left his home wearing a gray T-shirt with a Batman logo, gray and black jogging pants, and white Nike tennis shoes.

A search with K-9s assisting from Okaloosa Correctional Institution found a partial track overnight but lost it around 3 a.m. today. The OCSO also used drones overnight and again today, authorities said.

Family members and citizens joined together this morning to work to help locate the teen, who family members describe as ‘high functioning.’ However, they say Aiden will likely run if someone who spots him yells out his name, so they ask that anyone spotting Aiden or having information on his whereabouts to call the OCSO.

The teen is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has short blond hair and green eyes.

Deputies said that in past incidents, Aiden has roamed nearby woods and outlying buildings such as sheds. Residents in the area are asked to keep an eye out for boy.

