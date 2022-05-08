Advertise With Us
Alabama outlaws gender-affirming medicines for trans kids

Protestors rally against an Alabama bill that prevents medical treatment to transgender youth. The bill, which has since become law, went into effect on May 8, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — It’s now a crime in Alabama to administer or prescribe gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to transgender people under age 19. The new law took effect Sunday.

A federal judge continues to consider a request to block the state from enforcing the law.

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke had cautioned attorneys Friday that he might not have a decision on a request for a preliminary injunction by the law’s May 8 effective date.

The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act makes it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, to prescribe or administer puberty blockers and hormones to transgender people under age 19 to help affirm their new gender identity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

