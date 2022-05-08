Advertise With Us
Double Tunnel Vision 5K benefits Lions Club of Mobile’s sight programs

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Runners were up bright and early Saturday morning for the Double Tunnel Vision 5K run.

Proceeds from the race benefits the sight programs of the Lions Club of Mobile.

Runners said they’re glad the race is back.

“This year, we haven’t had the race in two years, this year, especially, because we’re keeping it all pretty much go through the tunnel, back to the tunnel, it’s a pretty challenging course and we always have a good after party in our races,” said Kevin Harrison.

The race started near Canal Street, went through the Bankhead Tunnel and back before finishing at Oyster City Brewing Company, where an afterparty featured food, drinks and an awards presentation.

