Loxley man dies when he’s hit by U-Haul truck while trying to help stranded car off of I-10

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Loxley man died on Interstate 10 when he was hit by a U-Haul truck while trying to help pull a stranded car out of the road.

It happened just after midnight on May 7 near the Spanish Fort exit.

State Troopers said James C. Smith, 62, pulled over to help a disabled Kia Soul that was on the interstate. The driver of the Kia was standing on the median when Smith pulled up, investigators said.

According to troopers, as Smith was trying to move the Kia, a U-Haul truck hit the car. The impact sent the Kia into Smith, killing him. The car then hit Smith’s truck which then hit the woman was driving the Kia when it broke down. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

