McGill-Toolen 6A boys soccer team advances to state final four

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The AHSAA state soccer took place Saturday at the Archbishop Oscar H. Lipscomb Athletic Complex with McGill-Toolen Yellow Jackets advancing.

In 6A Boys, the McGill-Toolen Yellow Jackets defeated the St. Paul’s Saints 6 goals to 1.

One of the players, Patrick Wentworth, a senior at McGill-Toolen, was really excited for the hard fought win.

“Its feeling amazing, especially against our rivals, Saint Paul’s. It feels amazing to beat them,” Wentworth said.

The boys soccer team advanced to the 6A final four in Huntsville.

