Red Cross, MFRD install free smoke alarms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The American Red Cross and Mobile Fire Rescue Department partnered Saturday to help save lives by installing more than 300 free smoke alarms across many homes in Mobile.

In addition, MFRD educated people on how to be prepared and protect themselves in the event of a fire or tornado.

Close to 100 volunteers came out for the event.

“Fires are just a terrible tragedy and we want to do what we can with our partners to reduce that amount happening,” said American Red Cross Disaster Program Director Brian Phelan.

According to the Red Cross, most home fires begin in either the kitchen or laundry room.

The smoke alarms installed Saturday are expected to last up to 10 years.

