Regatta benefits Children’s of Alabama patients from Mobile, Baldwin counties

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Yacht Club played host to the 11th annual Children’s Cup Regatta.

The fundraiser benefits Children’s of Alabama patients from Mobile and Baldwin counties.

The kids were divided up into age groups, then they hit the water for a day of racing.

Following the regatta, there was live music, barbecue and a silent auction.

