Theodore business donates golf cart to volunteer organization

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - The United States V-Shock Operations Corps got a brand-new addition -- a silver Yamaha golf cart with personalized decals.

The cart was donated by small business Cart Dr. in Theodore.

U.S. V-Shock is an all-volunteer organization of veterans and current members that complete missions such as search and rescue.

Lt. Robert Montague said the golf cart will help get wounded members medical attention quickly.

“Especially with our search and rescue mission, it takes us out into terrain, all right,” Montague said. “And we’ll send a foot patrol in and on many occasions the subject is non-ambulatory, then we need a cause to get them out. we’ll this cart is equipped with rails in the back, we can add a back board and we can transport the victim.”

The owners of Cart Dr., Tricia Slack and Stephen Coleman, said that donating the cart to U.S. V-shock was a no-brainer and they were happy to do it.

“Well, you know, it makes us feel good,” said Stephen Coleman, who also serves as Cart Dr.’s general manager. “If it wasn’t for little small businesses like us, I mean corporations don’t donate so that was a good thing. He wants to be a part of the community, we’re a part of the community so it was just one of those things you come together.”

U.S. V-Shock also honored both owners with humanitarian awards.

If you would like to help or donate, you can reach out to U.S. Veterans Service Help Operations Corps on Facebook.

