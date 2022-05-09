Airbus expansion set to add 1,000 more jobs in Mobile, will employ 2,500 people by 2025

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From Austal to Airbus, Mobile is quickly becoming the place to be for manufacturing.

Airbus showing its commitment to the Port City by officially announcing its plan to open a second A320 final assembly line. The company also builds A220 planes here.

“This is going to make Mobile when we’re up and running with all the final assembly lines running the 4thlargest aviation in the world and that’s quite the accomplishment,” said Airbus Americas Chairman and CEO Jeff Knittel.

This expansion of Airbus’ facilities in Mobile comes as the aviation industry rebounds after a two-year COVID slowdown.

As travel comes back, airlines are buying new planes.

“We’re almost doubling our capacity here for the A320 series airplane and we also produce the 220 so we are significantly increasing the production right here in Mobile,” Knittel said.

Airbus says the new final assembly line will help them push out 75 aircraft a month worldwide.

A new line in Mobile will mean more jobs.

Airbus says they will hire a thousand more employees, bringing their total in the Port City to 2,500 people by 2025.

To meet the hiring goal, Airbus is expanding its partnership with Bishop State Community College to get people trained up and ready to work in the aviation industry.

“We’ll be that pipeline for airbus to get that workforce developed to be able to join Airbus in their process of developing these airplanes,” said Dr. Lawrence Brandyburg, Interim Bishop State President.

Currently, Airbus exclusively assembles single-aisle aircraft in Mobile.

Industry insiders say those types of planes account for 55% of the global fleet which is expected to grow to 65% by the end of the decade.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson believes this announcement could lead to greater things ahead.

“Just the size they’ll be now you’ll really see suppliers seriously considering coming here to this region now whereas in the past maybe it wasn’t quite the production level to warrant that,” he said.

The groundbreaking is set for later this year or early next year with the first planes due out in 2025.

