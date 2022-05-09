Body found under old tires in Hancock County’s NASA Buffer Zone

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Firefighters monitoring a prescribed burn in the NASA Stennis Space Center Buffer Zone Saturday made a gruesome discovery.

According to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam, a body was found under a bunch of tires by workers with the Forestry Service. It was in an area north of I-10 and west of Highway 607.

The sheriff said the remains were decomposing and they couldn’t determine if the person was a man or woman, but the body appeared to be wearing items made for a man.

The person was clothed in a red/maroon colored shirt, light colored blue jeans, white Nike tennis shoes (possibly Air Force Ones), a Louis Vuitton belt, and a silver Louis Vuitton wristwatch. Further examination revealed the person had internal hardware and screws surgically placed on the left cheekbone and orbital area.

The remains are being sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Investigators are asking for help in identifying the individual. If you have any information, call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 466-6910.

The sheriff didn’t call it a murder investigation at this point, but said, “everything is on the table.”

