Fundraiser for the daughter of Cassie Carli, remembering her this Mother’s Day

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - On this Mother’s Day, the family of Cassie Carli shared how they are remembering her following a fundraiser this weekend in Navarre Beach.

In March, Carli went missing after a custody exchange, and days later, her body was found in a barn just outside of Birmingham.

Saturday in Navarre, many came out to watch Dan in the Sand create a sand sculpture in honor of Cassie. Donations go toward her daughter Saylor’s future. The sculpture even had a sentimental family quote embellished across it.

“Loving you always, that is what we always said to each other,” said Raeann Carli, Cassie’s sister. “L-U-A is what the loving you always stands for, and that’s the tattoo we share as well.”

Raeann said Cassie was looking forward to celebrating Mother’s Day with her 4-year-old daughter. She said the day is a challenge for the family, but they are still honoring Cassie as a loving, devoted mother.

“We are just celebrating motherhood in general, and I am grateful enough to be here with Saylor today,” she said. “We went to the waterpark, which my sister was looking forward to so much, so we went there in her honor.”

The family continues to fight for justice, eagerly waiting for Cassie’s autopsy to come back.

“Fingers crossed it is soon,” she said. “The toxicology is what we’re waiting on to hopefully get further results and evidence and finally be able to move forward in bigger charges against him.”

Raeann referred to Marcus Spanevelo, Cassie’s ex-boyfriend. He was the last known person to see her during their custody exchange, and according to Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, he was completely uncooperative in the investigation.

At this point, he’s charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing person, on top of refusing a DNA sample.

He pled not guilty to those charges, and he has not been charged with murder.

