Man opens fire after argument in drive-thru line in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a frightening scene at a McDonald’s in West Mobile on Sunday morning.

Police said someone opened fire on a vehicle in the drive-thru line around 9:30 a.m. It happened at the McDonalds on Hillcrest Road at Grelot Road.

According to investigators, two people waiting in line got into an argument when one man got out of his car with a gun and started shooting. The victim sped away as the car was hit with bullets.

No one was injured and no one has been arrested. Police did not release a description of the suspect or his car.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.