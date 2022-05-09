One of the suspects in Happy Hill murder expected in court

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect charged in the death of a Happy Hill couple is expected in court.

Terrance Watkins is the fourth suspect charged in the murder of Tony and Leila Lewis.

Watkins, who is expected to go before a judge today, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of shooting into an occupied building. In February of last year, the couple was found dead in their Happy Hill home.

Investigators testified two gunman fired multiple rounds into the house, striking 62-year-old Tony Lewis twice.

the investigator said the house had five oxygen tanks, which he added likely sparked a blaze that killed 68-year-old Leila Lewis, destroyed the home and severely damaged a neighboring house.

Watkins, Patrick Lewis, convicted drug kingpin Darrin Southall and Jamarcus Chambers are all charged in their murders.

