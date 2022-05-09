Police identify two men killed in murder-suicide in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say a shooting that left two men dead last week in downtown Mobile was a murder-suicide.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Friday at a business on Conception Street just south of metro jail.

According to MPD investigators, 76-year-old Robert Abercrombie shot and killed William Paul, 71, before turning the gun on himself.

Police did not reveal a motive for the incident.



