Police identify two men killed in murder-suicide in downtown Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say a shooting that left two men dead last week in downtown Mobile was a murder-suicide.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Friday at a business on Conception Street just south of metro jail.

According to MPD investigators, 76-year-old Robert Abercrombie shot and killed William Paul, 71, before turning the gun on himself.

Police did not reveal a motive for the incident.

