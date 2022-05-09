Power lines knocked down on Broad Street after suspect crashes during high-speed chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase in Mobile ended with a crash that knocked down power lines on Broad Street Sunday night.

Officers said they tried to stop the suspect after they spotted the vehicle driving recklessly. The driver did not stop and the chase went on for several minutes until it came to an end on Broad Street at Kentucky Street. The suspect was injured as the vehicle rolled over and hit a power pole.

The extent of their injureies are not currently known.

