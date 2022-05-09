Recipe: Memphis BBQ Crunchy Oven Wings

Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

INGREDIENTS:

12 chicken wings (or chicken pieces of your choice)

1-gallon plastic bag (such as Ziploc)

2 cups all-purpose, almond or coconut flour (your choice)

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

1 bottle Rouses Memphis BBQ Sauce

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 425ºF.

2. Be sure wings are thawed, and dry them well with paper towels. Cut wings at joints.

3. Combine flour, paprika, garlic, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper (if using) in the plastic bag. Seal the bag.

4. Shake closed bag to mix ingredients, then add wings to bag, reseal it, and shake until wings are completely covered with flour mixture.

5. Place wings in baking pan and put pan in preheated oven. Bake for 30 minutes.

6. After 30 minutes, turn wings over and bake for 15 more minutes, or until wings are crispy and brown. (If using larger chicken pieces, make sure to cook to an internal temperature of 165ºF.) Do not turn the oven off after removing cooked wings from oven.

7. Pour whole bottle of BBQ sauce into a medium mixing bowl. Place cooked wings into sauce, coating them evenly. 8. Put coated wings back into baking pan and place pan back in the oven. Bake for another 10 minutes or until desired crispness is reached.

